Television Review | The sugary, comforting dessert competition takes Masterchef's kindness to a new level

Dessert Masters is a spinoff series of Masterchef Australia, where industry professionals throw themselves like children into playing and exploring all that dessert can be.

Masterchef Australia the recent season was hard to watch in places, because the judge of the series Jock Zonfrillo died unexpectedly in the spring before the episodes were released.

Appeared on the Ruutu service in November Dessert Masters -spinoff, on the other hand, is delightfully comforting to watch. During ten episodes, ten bakers compete to see who makes the best pies, cakes, ice creams, chocolate sculptures and other wonderfully sugary desserts.

Bakers are all professionals, and familiar to many Finnish viewers. Included are, among other things, previously Masterchef Australia who competed as amateurs Jess Liemantara and Reynold Poernomo mixed On Masterchef the long line factors that set terrifying relegation challenges Kirsten Tibballs and Adriano Zumbo.

Acting as judges Masterchef Australia since 2020, I have been a judge Melissa Leong and a Swiss-French baker and chocolatier Amaury Guichonwhich Chocolate school seen on Netflix in 2021. Guichon is especially known on social media for his huge, detailed chocolate sculptures. In 2022 Tiktok's most viewed video rose Guichon building two and a half meter tall giraffes out of chocolate.

Masterchef Australia the worldwide popularity is primarily based on the fact that (after the first couple of seasons) everyone in the series has been nice to each other. Judges don't yell and bark but advise and encourage, fellow competitors don't stab in the back but help. Unlike many other reality TV shows, the viewer is not left wondering if the contestants have had enough sleep and how much alcohol they have drunk.

Dessert Masters takes kindness to the next level. The effect color is bright pink, when strict industry professionals throw themselves like children to play and explore what dessert can be.

Melissa Leong looks at the dish approvingly, saying it embodies what desserts are supposed to give us: comfort. When the world around is buzzing with disasters and surgeries, it is sweetly peaceful to be a spectator for a moment in a magical world where there is plenty of joy and wonder.

We don't live by bread alone. We also need what may seem superfluous: raisins in a bun, cherries on top of a cake.

In general, cake.

