Television Review | The Substitute mini-series starts as a psychological thriller but turns into an incredible murder mystery

The Finnish version of the British series plays with the fears of pregnancy and parenthood.

Elisa Entertainment new miniseries Substitute based on the British series The Replacement from 2017. The recycling of TV series on the fiction side has gone more outward, Finnish series have been sold abroad both as original versions and with remake rights.

The saddest example of an attempt to adapt a British production to Finnish frames is probably the workplace comedy Officewhich began airing on Elisa Viihtei in the spring of 2017. The localization of the series just didn’t work out.

Substitute too at least from its starting themes, it is located in the workplace, and local color has clearly been successfully searched for in minimal gestures. Ella, an architect working her way up the career ladder, is about to take maternity leave from her biggest project to date, the design of Ahjo’s library building. In Ella’s place, Paula, who at first seems like a humble carpenter, is hired to complete the project.

Jyri Kähönen (e.g. Sorjonen and Under the skin) directed series begins as a Hitchcockian thriller that effectively plays with fears related to pregnancy and parenthood. The library house is also referred to as Ella’s “child”, of which Ella is very jealous of her substitute. The series has been filmed in the Fyyri library in Kirkkonummi.

Ella wants to keep the threads of the project firmly in her hands even during her short maternity leave, but gradually Paula feels that she owns both Ella’s work and her close circle, such as the boss couple of the architectural office (Eero Saarinen and Sara Paavolainen) to its sphere of influence. Ella’s pregnancy is also of great interest to the substitute, who tells himself that he is a single parent.

Will Paula try to own Ella’s project, or are all the doubts just in the mind of the overworked Ella? Like Ella’s husband (Olavi Uusivirta) helpfully points out, postpartum depression often begins before birth. After all, Ella also has a mental breakdown in her past because of her mother’s death.

The main actorsin the role of Ella Maria Ylipää and Paulana Pamela Tola, mutual voltage works. However, the series that started as an elegant psychological thriller soon turns into an incredible and dramatic murder mystery.

Any All about Eve Substitute it isn’t, Paula’s motives seem to be somewhere other than professional, and guessing them keeps the viewer in suspense for about three episodes.

Deputy, Elisa Viihde