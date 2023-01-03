Television Review | The subject of the Spanish mega-series is fascinating, but the execution rattles its emptiness

Sin límites tells the story of explorer Fernão de Magalhães’ rough journey to the ends of the earth. It is not today in terms of production and world view.

Portuguese Fernão de Magalhães was one of the great explorers, and his name is recorded in the starry sky in the clouds of Magellan and on the ground in the Strait of Magalhães, which connects the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Magalhães also named the Pacific Ocean: Mar Pacífico means calm sea.

We also travel towards that strait in the Spanish history series Sin límites – To the ends of the world. Magalhães left Seville with five ships exactly 500 years ago, in the hands of the Spanish.

The trip was rough, and only one ship and 18 men returned three years later, but the goals, including the commercial ones, were fulfilled. Men were apparently the first humans to walk around the Earth. Magalhães himself did not make it home.

Series has been implemented in a big way, or at least in a big way, and the director is a washed-up British action director Simon West. At least one battle has been squeezed into each episode, preferably also digital seafaring, appropriately motion sickness and hunger.

Otherwise, the script rattles its emptiness, even though the topic is so fascinating. The characters are a mass of wrinkled men, and no one stands out as their own person, not even the main character (Rodrigo Santoro).

The trip itself feels like a side story, and no attempt is made to illustrate it. How about a map or any visual representation to convey time and distance? Different ships are not presented either.

Before, there were men of iron, at least de Magalhães’ crew.

En route is accompanied by the “master”, the physically emphasized non-masculine Pigafetta (Niccolò Senni), who records events, but he too is forgotten for long periods of time.

The entire historical context remains rather obscure, which also means that the series does not reflect on the scientific or colonial legacy of the expeditions. The men step ashore a couple of times and encounter the natives. Bare-breasted young women serve fruit, and men wake up next to them in the morning.

The episodes of the six-part series are strangely short, 40 minutes or even less.

Sin límites – To the ends of the world, Theme at 20:00 and Yle Areena. (K12)