Television review The story of the sympathetic Metin, familiar from Pummy’s Diary, continues in the comedy series

Swedish actor Can Demirtas shines in the lead role in the comedy series.

Swedish actor Can Demirtas was incredibly believable in the film Yle presented two weeks ago Pummi’s diary (2017). He portrayed the petty criminal Metin, who ended up in jail for semi-professional pledging of replica watches.

Now Demirtas, 34, shines more. In the comedy series of the same name (2020), the story of Metin, who has a Turkish background, continues from the prison gate – in disappointed moods. Modified from Metin’s flammable notes Måste gitt the work could have been a literary sensation, but Metin was arrested at the book launch and a crooked Stockholm publisher didn’t help.

Eight-part Pummin’s diary in the early days, the hope for success is still nurtured by filming the book. However, Metin, who is aiming for the lead role, is messing up his pattern again. He doesn’t know how to and doesn’t want to behave as expected at all, but he does save himself from trouble over and over again with his shakers and suplic. Metin is a guy you can’t say no to.

The comic characters and scenes in the fast-paced series are based on escalations, of course, but without offending anyone. Metin, who lives with her widowed mother, is neither evil nor even malevolent.

Pummi’s diary, TV2 at 10.20 pm and Arena. (K12)