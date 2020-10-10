Television review The story of the hippie film Psych-Out isn’t weird, but as a timeline, it’s convincing

There is real psychedelia in places in László Kovács’ description. He also photographed Easy Rider.

Psych-Out – hot 60s ★★★

USA 1968

In In 1968, 0.2 percent of the U.S. population defined themselves as hyper. The share sounds small, but meant about 400,000 people.

Completed the same year Richard Rushin Psych-Outwith deaf fugitive Jenny (Susan Strasberg) arrives in Haight-Ashbury, San Francisco, the cradle and center of the hippie movement, which had received a hundred thousand flower children a year earlier in the “summer of love”.

Jenny meets Stoney (Jack Nicholson) of the band Mumblin Jim, who help find his brother, who jumped on his squirrel wheel. The actors are playing at the band’s gigs and rehearsals.

Really, the film’s hard-working music was made by psychedelic rock classic band The Seeds and the almost forgotten The Storybook. Members of the Strawberry Alarm Clock also flash in the pictures.

In addition to music, the basic ingredients of hippie culture are included: drugs, colorful clothes, sexual liberation, streamlined philosophizing, and rejection of traditional values.

A very strange story Psych-Out doesn’t tell, but in terms of time, it seems pretty plausible. Especially the clothes go full. László Kovácsin there is real psychedelia in places in the description. He also photographed Easy Riderin (1969).

The producer demanded an anti-drug message, but otherwise At Pysch-Out not moralized terribly, though other contradictions of hippies are brought to light. For example, sexual liberation affected more men than women and even turned to harassment of women.

Hippies in contemporary films were usually treated with outside eyes, sensationalist. In that sense Psych-Out is nowhere near the worst.