Television review The story of The Go-Go’s deserves to be told – The straightforward film works great as a fan documentary

The 1980s hit machine The Go-Go’s came from Los Angeles punk circles.

“We were the first girl band to do songs and play herself and got great success, ”says one member of The Go-Go’s right from the start.

Named after the band, the documentary charts the lineup’s journey from Los Angeles punk circles to the top of the sales charts.

The band rose to fame pretty quickly. Founded in 1978, The Go-Go’s debut album Beauty and the Beat (1981) acted as number one on the list and remained there for six weeks. The band’s joyous mix of punk and pop topped the lists, including The Police, on whose tour they were as a warm-up band and which offered colleagues champagne thanks to the incident.

Australian-born Allison Elwoodin directed documentary (2020) is filled with anecdotes. The members of the band also openly talk about their substance abuse and the inflamed relationships between them. The Go-Go’s also works great as a fan documentary thanks to its straightforwardness and rich archival material.

The gender of the callers and its specificity is highlighted throughout the documentary. There are few predecessors and contemporaries to be found, even if, for example, the band names The Bags, The Nuns and Germs, which flash in the flyers and gig listings of the archives, would have provided opportunities for that. The musical background remains in the side role.

The shortcomings of the document in that area are easy to forgive. The essentials are conveyed when hits on the soundtrack play like We Got the Beat or Vacation. The band knew how to make songs and play.

The merit of the documentary also includes the discussion it sparked as to why The Go-Go’s still doesn’t belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The band is nominated again this spring.

