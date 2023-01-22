Television Review | The star of the Crime series shines as the confusing main character of the movie Rose, which became a hit with the public

The film, which successfully balances between drama, comedy and tragicomedy, became an unexpected audience success in Denmark. Rose is the most personal film of its director.

Movie

Rose ★★ ★★

Denmark 2021, C More

Danish Rose– the film goes straight to the point. At the beginning of it, Inger (Sofie Gråbøl) grabs the microphone and briefly tells the others about himself. Slightly nervous, the presentation goes well, but freezes the happy atmosphere of the bus for a moment, because he announces that he is “mentally ill”.

“So I have schizophrenia. I’m fine now. I often feel really bad.”

No more than this from a Dane Niels Arden Oplevin from writing and directing From Rose (2021) should be told, because the story does not progress as expected, and does not even correspond to its starting point.

Yes: fifty-year-old Inger is sick and has lived in a nursing home almost her entire adult life.

Yes: Inger seems to be quite difficult for those close to her, also confusing for guests and frankly frightening. “I want to strangle you,” he says to those he happens to like.

But Rosen at the core is still not a sick person, a one-dimensional example marked by one characteristic, as it is often customary to portray sick people in drama films. Rosen getting up to speed, it seems that the experienced Oplev (b. 1961), who has directed series and films, knows a lot more about the central characters of this unconventional true story than he tells. And you know it.

For October Dated 1997 Rose is based on a week’s round-trip bus trip to Paris that Oplev’s older sister took with her younger sister and her husband. In the film, they are the likeable fiftysomething Ellen (Lena Maria Christensen) and Vagn (Anders W. Berthelsen), day center manager and farmer.

They don’t know how to speak French, just like none of the accompanying guests can – neither the easy-going bus driver Ole, who acts as a guide, nor the obnoxious vice-principal Skelbæk. But Inger is excellent at it, as can be seen through various coincidences, all the way to the reasons. It’s not the first time he’s in Paris.

Dramasuccessfully balancing between comedy and tragicomedy Rose is first and foremost Sofie Gråbøl’s film, but not underlining. On the contrary, she transforms herself into a loud, bad-tempered Inger, who is fully aware of her illness, so convincingly that one does not think of her other roles: no Criminal-series police officer Sarah Lund or the childless midwife she plays in her latest series At the edge of miracles.

In the process Rose is also a touristic Paris film of its time, or rather a French film. We visit, among others, the Church of the Invalids, the Orsay Art Museum and the Palace of Versailles, as well as one of the landing museums in Normandy, where Inger, who transforms along the way, shows her intelligence and sense of humor again.