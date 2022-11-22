Television Review | The stabber was not charged – Something doesn’t seem right about this real-life tragedy

The Welcome to Norway documentary series follows a case in which the Norwegian CEO died in a pool of blood at home and the stabber was not even charged.

Norwegian managing director Øystein Flenning spent a nice Monday evening at home in August 2014 with a couple of new foreign acquaintances: we ate sushi and tasted wines from our own cellar, discussed management, among other things.

After midnight, the atmosphere turned very tense for some reason. At two o’clock, Flenning called Oslo’s emergency services. During the call, Flenning calmly told police that the man sitting across from him was going to kill him.

But Flenning, who trained as a lawyer, was not believed, and neither was his wife, who ran away a little later.

The police patrol was sent to the scene only after the third emergency call and about an hour later – and by then forty-year-old Flenning was already lying in a pool of blood outside his detached house, dying.

Karianne Bergen documentary series directed by the case Welcome to Norway (2022) raises many questions.

Why another of the young US guests, about 25 years old Neil, stabbed his unarmed host? And how Eryka– Neil, who toured Europe with his wife, could survive the stabbing that left long-term physical and psychological injuries without being charged, even though he was in pretrial detention for a total of eight months?

Five-piecea documentary series that has been in the making for years, opens up the case that attracted attention in Norway by utilizing, among other things, emergency calls, interrogation recordings and trial documents, as well as new interviews with several participants – from lawyers to psychiatrists and private investigators.

The Oslo Police Department, the prosecutor, and Eryka and Neil – who are only given their first names – refused all cooperation.

Neil admitted to the stabbing, so it is no longer about his guilt, but about the actions of the law enforcement and crime police and especially the judiciary.

In the series there are going to be a couple of slightly confusing twists.

Something in this tragedy of conflicting stories spread over several years doesn’t seem to add up, even if Berge doesn’t stir up any conspiracy in his comfortably condensed documentary.

Welcome to Norway, C More.