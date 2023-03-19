Television Review | The smooth narrative burdens the Boston Strangler film, which is based on a true story about heroic journalists

Boston Record American newspaper reporters Loretta McLaughlin and Jean Cole investigate a series of murders in the early 1960s.

Crime drama

Boston Strangler ★★★

USA 2023

Disney+ (K16)

Serial killer, known as the Boston Strangler, murdered at least eleven women between 1962 and 1964. The culprit was found, but to this day it has been debated whether one man was behind all the murders.

Already in 1968, the case was made into a crime film, in which the main characters played Tony Curtis and Henry Fonda. Contemporary critic Roger Ebert (1942–2013) characterized the execution as high-quality, but still stated that the film should have remained unmade.

Newly With the Boston Stranglerwhich had its world premiere on Hulu and Disney+ streaming services on Friday, is protected by six decades of distance from the events.

The reasons for telling the story from a new angle are good: screenwriter-director Matt Ruskin gets to highlight journalists by Loretta McLaughlin (1928–2018) and Jean Cole (1926–2015), who, with their news work, both promoted murder investigations and pressured the police to take action more aggressively – and more intelligently.

Duringwhen the American housewife was expected to stay at home, Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley) works in the lifestyle editorial of the Boston Record American newspaper.

McLaughlin’s blood is drawn towards the work of a crime reporter. Supervisor (Chris Cooper) does not agree to the transfer, however, even when McLaughlin discovers that three women have fallen victim to a strangler in two weeks.

The criminal had taken advantage of the women’s loneliness and kindness. The apartments had not been broken into, but the murderer has managed to convince the residents that he is harmless.

When McLaughlin finally gets permission to investigate, he runs into the closed doors of the authorities. Opening them is helped by a more experienced colleague, Jean Cole (Carrie Coon).

Jack MacLaine, the shabby protagonist played by Chris Cooper, is a positive exception in the film’s over-siloed depiction of the times.

Keira Knightley is a logical choice for the main role because she is known as an outspoken feminist. This time too, however, Knightley’s performance is hampered by a few unnecessarily self-conscious expressions. The first of them can be interpreted to excite a novice crime reporter, but later one would like a more natural approach.

Coon’s performance is smoother, but even that is distanced by the world of the 1960s, which seems to have been pulled from the freezer. The smooth past is disappointing also because the main producer of the film Ridley Scott brought us back in the day Alien’s (1979) and Blade Runner (1982) warlike future.

Fortunately, towards the end, the slippage is broken, at the level of the plot, when sugary speculations related to the series of murders are floated into the narrative.