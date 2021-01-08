Television review The silence film was Martin Scorsese’s passion project – Reflection on religion is its salt but also a stumbling block

Martin Scorsesen’s Silence takes missionaries and their followers into nightmarish situations in 17th-century Japan.

Silence ★★★

Silence, USA 2016

1950s In New York, the altar boy of the Catholic Church Martin Scorsese listened admiringly to stories of the courage of the missionaries.

As a teenager, he began his studies at a school preparing for a seminary, but was fired for behavioral and school success reasons.

However, the connection to religion remained, and it repeatedly emerges in Scorsese’s directorial work, such as Wolf nest (1973) in a sin speech, Like a bull of rage (1980) in a martyr-like surrender to violence, in the humanization of Jesus In the last temptation of Christ (1988) or The Irishman (2019) in concluding a priest’s nursing home visit.

The movie Silence making Scorsese began in 1989, when he read and soon acquired the filming rights of a Japanese Catholic Shûsaku Endôn (1923–1996) to the novel Silence (Chinmoku) from 1966. In Finnish, the book was published alongside four other Endô novels in the 1980s.

The first filming had been done Masahiro Shinoda as early as 1971, Scorseau more roughly, but also half an hour more 160-minute American production more closely.

Scorsesen Silence begins in 1633 from Japan with a scene in which Catholic priests are tortured with water from hot springs.

The events are followed in horror by a Portuguese, truth-based father Ferreira, presented by the film’s by far the most charismatic actor Liam Neeson.

It was not until seven years later that Ferreira’s authentic letter reached the young Jesuit priests Rodrigues and Garupe (Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver). They hear from their supervisor that Ferreira has reportedly renounced Christianity. The duo refuse to believe this of their apprentice and demand to be allowed to leave for Japan.

The journey builds an unusual truth-based story that paints a barbaric picture of Japanese culture and whose heaviest and most complex content is unbalancedly placed at the end of the film.

At that point, it becomes clear, unnecessarily late, what kind of silence the name of the film refers to.

Belief, which Scorsese says, does not seem to be as universal as, say, Robert Bressonin In the priest’s diary (1951) or Alfred Hitchcockin in a suspenseful tension I confess (1953). For a closed-minded viewer like me, the film seems to say: don’t force your religion on anyone. The believer presumably hears words like this: many suffered but were saved.

In any case, we are far from Scorsese’s childhood faith, on the verge of purgatory, excruciatingly vague reflections. In this regard, I fully understand the praise that the film has garnered.