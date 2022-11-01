Television Review | The shocking true story of a nurse who killed patients was filmed discreetly

At the heart of the film The Good Nurse is an indictment addressed to the money-driven health care system.

Suspenseful drama

The Good Nurse ★★★

USA 2022

Netflix (K13)

Maybe to a true-based suspense drama The Good Nurse deliberately chosen as director, brought up by the Nordic welfare state, Dane Tobias Lindholm? Deep in the heart of the story is the indictment addressed to the US money-driven health system.

And there is one on the surface level too: Nurse Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain) has a serious heart defect, but he can’t get treatment, because the health insurance only comes into effect when the employment relationship at Parkland Hospital has lasted a year. Until then, Loughren will have to stay alive and hope the frontrunners don’t notice the scenes.

Loughren enlists the help of Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne). At the beginning of the film, we can see how Cullen observes the situation in 1996, when a patient in a hospital in Pennsylvania suddenly starts convulsing and dies despite resuscitation.

A series of events the proportions are shocking, but Lindholm steers calmly. Loughren’s everyday life as a single parent retains a sense of reality even when dark suspicions arise, and not the criminal detectives (Nnamdi Asomugha and Noah Emmerich) work has not been started to develop speed and dangerous situations.

The approach is mainly to the film’s advantage, although it seems a bit disproportionate that the narrative texts describing the true incident at the end can be seen as the most dramatic moment of the film.

One the undeniably negative consequence of the director’s Nordicness seems to have been overturned: in the scenes, and especially in the hospital, there is a constant ghostly, Nordic-noirish darkness.

Films from director Lindholm have been seen on Yle channels Pirate hostages (2012) and War (2015), but above all he is known as a director by Thomas Vinterberg as co-writer of Oscar-winning films Yacht (2012) and One more (2020).