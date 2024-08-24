Television Review | The Shetland Islands Murders lost its protagonist and much of its charm

Television review|Set in the Shetland Islands, the series maintains its level in terms of the crime plot.

British crime writer Ann Cleeves has created two unforgettable police characters whose lives have continued for years in TV series as well. One is Vera Stanhope, who lives on the shores of Northumberland, and the other is Jimmy Pérez, whose home has been located on the Shetland Islands in Scotland.

Now the TV lives of both have turned towards the end. Vera’s last season will be seen next year, and Pérez has already left the picture.

The Shetland Islands Murdersmore fluent in English only Shetland, it has however been decided to continue without Pérez and the one who played him Douglas Henshall.

It is known that Henshall’s departure is not accompanied by any drama. The nearly sixty-year-old actor just wanted to do other roles, and he has already been seen in Netflix’s British thriller Who is Erin Carter?

Henshall has also said that he thinks Pérez’s story came to a natural conclusion. At the end of the seventh season, Pérez resigns and goes his own way.

Shetland Police Station is now run by Tosh (Alison O’Donnell), another regular character in the series. Toshi’s life has settled down from the turmoil of her teenage years, and she has both a husband and a child. In other words, he is not the same character anymore.

It has been decided to replace Pérez with a worn-out method. Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen), who, of course, is from Shetland and returns to the house with mixed feelings, so to speak.

How many times have you seen a scene in different series where a woman runs into her school years in her home village? The man is still good-looking, and pretty soon the woman ends up knocking on his door in the evening.

This gives one possible reason why the woman decides to stay, i.e. not to return to the hustle and bustle of the capital.

If I had been asked, I would have chosen a man as the new main character, Toshi as the new couple as before.

But Cleeves’ original idea is not completely ruined. Remote locations and small communities attract, and on TV the feeling can be endlessly emphasized with dazzlingly beautiful landscapes and extensive drone images. The series has been filmed in various parts of Scotland, but also to some extent in the Shetland Islands.

The main writer of the series was in the beginning David Kanewhich continued until the previous season. The new season has been scripted by, among other things Paul Loguewhich he has also been involved with for a long time, and the series maintains its level in terms of the crime plot.

Most likely, the series will gather the same guaranteed numbers of viewers as before.

