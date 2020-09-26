Television review The sequel to Jumanji approaches his target audience imaginatively

In the film, schoolchildren find themselves in an action-adventure game that has modernized itself, with their avatars snatched into the vault. These are starring Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

★★★

(USA 2017),

Sub at 21.00 (12).

Jumanji (1985) was a children’s book-based fantasy adventure in which a little boy was captured for 26 years on a board game and wild beasts embodying the development of digital technology ruled the streets of the city.

Jake Kosdan guided Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) is an ingenious sequel approaching its target group. In its introduction, schoolchildren seconded to a post-session will find the same action adventure game that has modernized themselves, with their avatars snatched into their bodies.

They are acting Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson. Gender is also crossed, from which one already creates one’s own fun in the spirit of teen-trendy body-changing comedies. The enemies encountered in the game, of course, only behave and speak by the rules of the video game, and users of their open abilities learn to take advantage of their three-life opportunity.

I guess the film is enjoyed the most by both game enthusiasts and teenagers, who get to face even the entertaining feelings of insecurity in their own bodies and searching for their identities. They carry even the adventure of the formula itself.