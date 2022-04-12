Television review The semi-humorous Slow Horses series of failed MI5 agents in their careers relies on Gary Oldman’s acting skills – Oldman clearly enjoys his tumultuous character

The production of AppleTV + is based on Mick Herron’s novel Boneheads. The series would need more ingenuity.

Old the stench of the liquor mixes with the aroma world of the fart as veteran agent Jackson Lamb’s own stern awakening wakes him from a hangover dream on the couch of a messy study.

Lambia plays the Oscar winner Gary Oldmanwho clearly enjoys the stubbornness, harshness, and shifts of his character in which Lamb finds his subjects from day to day in his work.

Lamb leads the sinking Slough House in London, the landfill for MI5 spies, to which a dozen people who have failed in their careers have been moved out of sight. Elsewhere, at its glassy and metallic headquarters, decisions are made by Diana Taverner, presented by the Fourth Prize winner Kristin Scott Thomas with its familiar cool-surfaced sharpness.

Six-piece Slow Horses However, at the beginning of theJack Lowden). This fails at the airport’s terrorist hunt and ends up being bounced by Slough House Lamb.

The work involves, for example, scraping the waste of a supplier connected to the far right without knowing what to look for in the trash at all. Gradually, a connection to the abduction case of a British with a Pakistani background is beginning to take shape.

As a hero, Cartwright is unnecessarily ordinary. Luckily, the more plush Lamb gets a space of the same size later in the narrative, and especially at that point, the interest rises many notches when it turns out that Lamb has burned out sometime during the Cold War.

Those times are accompanied by the death of Catherine Standish, who has since worked at Slough House (Saskia Reeves) to alcoholism.

Jack Lowden (left) plays River Cartwright. Other Slough House wrecking agents include Christopher Chung, Olivia Cooke and Paul Higgins.

Slow Horses based on Mick Herron to the book Bone heads (2010, Finnish 2021), which belongs to a series of eight novels and three novels.

Its second part Sleeping lions was awarded the Golden Dagger Prize by the British Crime Writers Association. Slow to Horses this promises to be good, as the sequel has already been made and specifically Sleeping lions from the bottom.

Guesses about future cunning are therefore welcome that, despite its many successful elements, Slow Horses its ingenuity does not rise above average agent narration.

Points also count for the fact that some of the tuned-in secrets are waiting to be answered for the second season of production, and the fact that humor is often unexpected is not very shocking.

Slow Horses, Apple TV +. New episodes on Fridays.