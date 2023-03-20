Television Review | The seemingly light documentary gives a brutal picture of the work culture that drives people to burn out

The focus of John Webster’s documentary The Happy Worker is a peer support group of workers from different countries, where everyone openly talks about their own burnout and everything that preceded it.

The article was first published in conjunction with cinema screenings on May 5, 2022.

FINN director of documentaries John Webster read a World War II sabotage manual distributed to resistance movements in occupied Europe. It contained instructions intended to paralyze the enemy’s work and ultimately the entire war machine.

A little like this: interrupt work as often as possible, hold a meeting when there is more important work to do, have “talks” about urgent matters.

There’s something familiar about the instructions, thought Webster. He set out to explore modern day office work, and he now claims a new one The Happy Worker – in his documentary, that offices actually sabotage people’s work by interrupting people’s work, talking about wood and hay, wasting working time on meaningless things, and increasing the steps in the organization.

The consequences are fatal. Many studies show that employees are increasingly unhappy.

WEBSTER’S the documentary poses awkward questions, even with oblique humor. The Sabotage Guide is Webster’s typical exaggeration and is not meant to be taken very seriously.

The documentary has been filmed in several different countries such as Holland and Korea, so it is very international. In the global world economy, office work is also similar. Also in Finland.

The Happy Worker shows students at a 24-hour Korean reading cafe in Seoul.

One of the main interviewees of the documentary, an anthropologist David Graeber times history. Even a hundred years ago, it was believed that industrialization was only a heavy intermediate phase, after which the work was to be handed over to the ever-developing automation. We dreamed of a 15-hour work week and an ever-increasing amount of wonderful free time.

How did it go? Office jobs were created en masse, but what the hell are these millions of people actually doing at their workplaces in the 2020s?

WEBSTER’S the documentaries have had a real dose of sarcasm before, even though the subjects are tough. He is already remembered From a vacuum cleaner dealer, almost 30 years have passed since its completion. Webster belongs to a generation of documentarians who started their careers at a good time.

Humor appeared in the documentary Euro life in socks (1999) in which he adventured Pertti Paasion after socks in Brussels. The ingredients of a disaster -documentary (2008), Webster put himself and his family on the line by observing their everyday environmental actions. Webster’s previous work is an excellent portrait From Jörn Donner, Donner – Privat.

In The Happy Worker Webster is on his own sarcastic turf. As a filmmaker, he himself represents the precariat rather than the traditional working population, i.e. his career consists of projects of various sizes, the funding of which comes from many sources. That is precisely why he has an appropriately outside perspective on the subject.

The seemingly light surface of the documentary is created with visual style and animations, and they are embellished with quick graphics.

Director John Webster has become famous for, among others, the films Pölynmurikauppiaat (1993), Tissit ja tango (1994), Sukkien euroelämää (1999) and Sen edestäsä tättitti (2005).

STUDIES speak: according to the documentary, 20 percent of the world’s workers are committed to their work and their employer, 61 percent are not committed, 19 percent of them are so unhappy that they act against their employer. The number of both the non-committed and the downright unhappy in industrialized countries is constantly increasing.

Webster’s own voice is heard as an interviewer and narrator who presents the “play” of the documentary. Among the people, the CEO is introduced first, who gets the “star role”. “The pay is commensurate,” notes Webster.

The numbers tell you more: since 1978, the salaries of CEOs have increased by 1,322 percent – 18 percent of employees.

Key role-players in offices are also supervisors, who today are often incompetent. In the beginning, supervisors with an engineering background knew how to “tune the machinery”. Gradually, people disappeared from the picture, and the sole purpose of companies’ existence became profit maximization.

IN THE DOCUMENT is, as the name suggests, primarily a question of happiness and the lack of happiness. About feelings. The employees have been driven into a hopeless conflict situation.

An old sad hit by The Smiths comes to mind: “I was looking for a job, then I found a job and Heaven knows I’m miserable now.” In other words, people long for work and a career, but when it is finally within reach, it produces more sorrow and misery.

The focus of the documentary is a peer support group of employees from different countries, where everyone openly talks about their own burn out and everything that preceded it. There are both men and women.

“The feeling of exhaustion was extremely strong. I live on the first floor, but I couldn’t walk up the stairs without stopping,” says a member of the group.

When he began his recovery and returned to work, he was confused, angry, and asked himself, “At what point did I lose my own intersection, why did I continue on that damn highway?”

Another member describes how he finally began to fantasize about going to the hospital for treatment. It seems to be a familiar feeling to many others as well.

“Sometimes in the morning I thought it would be easier to stay under the car in the morning. That would solve all the problems.”

Group members experiences are connected by big career dreams. When work began to lose its meaning and strength to fade, they blamed themselves and their weakness.

Psychologist, Burn out researcher Christina Maslach emphasizes that burnout is not a disease. “But we have to identify what’s causing it.”

BECAUSE and the consequences the documentary opens creditably, but what should happen next? Reduce the amount of work, give up ordering, pay properly and give other recognition.

Ultimately, Webster’s ambitious documentary criticizes the financial economy, but still has faith in the market. However, the system still requires fundamental corrections so that the age-old goal of shorter working hours will finally be realized and efficiency thinking will give way.

So towards that. As David Graeber asks: what if the increased idle time resulted in a world filled with lousy musicians and mad scientists?

The Happy Worker – or how the work was sabotaged, TV2 at 21:00 and Yle Areena. Ylen Dokkarifestival 20.3.–2.4. software.