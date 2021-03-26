Friday, March 26, 2021
Television review The secrets of the family members are revealed in the great British series Mother’s New Man

March 26, 2021
Culture|Television review

A series of tensions start from death on the cliffs of Sussex.

Someone has fallen to his death from the beach house terrace. Is this a murder? If so, who has been murdered, why and who is the murderer?

A great four-part British thriller is played in reverse order against the majestic chalk cliffs of the Sussex coast Mother’s new man. The series suggests alternative answers to the question of why the murder would have taken place. Only the victim is left in the dark.

Mother Vivien (Francesca Annis) has found a new husband after her husband’s death (Stephen Rea), their adult children think far too soon. The cross-exposure of police interrogations and setbacks reveals aggravating things about everyone’s lives.

In the background seems to be a trinity of love, money and sex. The crown jewel of the series is Imelda Staunton role performance as a neighbor lady, whose helpfulness approximates harshness.

Mother’s new man, TV1 at 7pm and Yle Areena. (K12)

