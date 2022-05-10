Television review The secret weapon is an exceptionally strict action rhythm for Finnish films, where a female spy arrives in our country

Thriller The secret weapon was completed in the shadow of war through many difficulties.

TENSION

Secret weapon ★★

Finland 1943

The guest minions of power distribute propaganda leaflets and carry out sabotage attacks. Female spy from abroad (Eija Karapää) faces a flattering news reporter (Joel Asikainen).

In a tense action rhythm embodying an exceptionally international spirit Secret weapon plotting, engaging in deadly firefights, and throwing themselves into pursuits both on land and on the high seas.

The film was created as the first work by the production company Fenno-Film under the guise of war. Due to a shortage of fuel, the film crew had to move their equipment with man-drawn carts.

Responsible for filming and editing Eino Karin the film laboratory was damaged by air bombardment. Kari went blind for three months, and some of the film material had to be re-filmed.

The Estonian pioneer is the determined instructor Theodor Luts mixed Erkki Uotila, who also plays the vigilant office manager of the State Police. The manuscript was written under the pseudonyms by Luts and his Estonian spouses and by a detective from Vapo Eero Brusila.

Even if the verbalization of romance was stubborn, then slang-speaking boys were invented for side roles.

The hit film was shown on television for the first time in 2013.