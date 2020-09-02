Television review The second season of the Umbrella Academy superhero series attracts, but does not rise to the first level

The new attempt by the Siblings is blocked by the stickiness of storytelling that plagues the end of the world. This time the adventure is in the 1960s.

Netflixin The Umbrella Academy The first production season of the series moved its viewers to an atmospheric, original way in a unique world.

Gerard Wayn write and Gabriel Bán in a story based on a cartoon, a flock of siblings with adopted abilities with amazing abilities returned to their home mansion as adults after the death of a cold-railed adoptive father.

In the second season of production, there is no longer the same charm of novelty, but on the other hand, the familiarity of Hargreeves ’siblings creates a feeling of returning home to watch.

In particular, Number Five moving in place and time (Aidan Gallagher) is still a great character. Vanya, who lived a difficult childhood and is played by the biggest star in the series Ellen Page, credibly bears the burden of the past on his shoulders.

The first at the end of the production season came the end of the world, under which Five rescued his siblings. Now they fall one at a time into 1960s Dallas, but for different years.

It turns out that by the end of 1963, the siblings have ten days to prevent an apocalyptic nuclear war. It will probably be connected in one way or another with the president John F. Kennedyn to murder.

An umbrella (umbrella) is cleverly brought in from the right historical murder scene, but unfortunately the plot pattern does not live up to the expectations placed on it.

Expectations are missed anyway. There is a stickiness left in the transport of the story, and in the final stage, first we are guilty of predictability and then of a surprise pulled from my hat.

Fortunately, the rest of the Cliffhanger is nowhere near as steep as the last. It’s even more fun.

