Television Review | The second season of the hit series The White Lotus begins, and the main character is sexual desire

The second season of The White Lotus, which starts on October 31, leaves the viewer to ponder the ethics of the characters’ actions.

American series The White Lotus continues on Monday with episodes of the second production season, and the setting is challenging.

In his first season (2021) director-writer by Mike White created by the miniseries achieved enormous popularity. Among other things, it collected ten Emmy awards and was praised by critics evaluate.

The story of a group of rich tourists gathered in a closed holiday paradise made the viewer squirm with both excitement and pity. by Cristobal Tapia de Veer the music he composed resounded magically in the background of the events.

So the expectations for the second season are really high.

The White Lotus the first season was set in Hawaii, and now the wealthy Americans have arrived to vacation in Europe, in Sicily, southern Italy. We start with the same trick as before: at the beginning of the first episode, the viewer learns that a week-long vacation leads to death. This time there will be more than one body.

Most of the characters of the second season are already unknown. From the previous season, only the wandering heiress Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and her husband Greg (Jon Gries) shaking. Now Tanya arrives at the luxury destination with her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) with.

The episodes also follow the friend couples’ Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Daphne’s (Meghann Fahy) and Cameron (Theo James) joint trip. In addition, half of the family has arrived in Italy: By F. Murray Abraham played by grandfather Bert has gone on a trip with his son Dominic (Michael Imperioli) and his grandson Albie (Adam DiMarco) with.

Cameron (Theo James, left) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) are on vacation with their friends Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

In the first season, the luxury guests stayed quite apart from each other in the destination. The relationships between the characters of the different parties were not tuned more than the glances exchanged at the pool. In the second season, on the other hand, the characters’ stories intertwine in sometimes quite awkward ways.

In its inaugural season The White Lotus also turned out to be a show of skill that drama series no longer remain simple genre types within. The series was a black comedy and satire at the same time, but it also had elements of interpersonal drama and psychological thriller.

The second season also avoids genre-typical definitions, but is darker in tone. There is less humor, more sly moments that feel threatening. The characters joke about death from the very first scene.

The opening scene raises two doubts: does the series repeat itself and does Mike White serve colored stereotypes of straightforward Europeanness through an American lens?

Right at the beginning of the series the hotel manager speaks English with an Italian-like wavering tone, calls the old man bluntly old man on first meeting and makes the Americans roll their eyes.

To the beginning it also feels like the season is desperately trying to ensure the discomfort familiar from the first season through things like socially awkward or farting characters.

Episodes progressing, doubts are forgotten. In the end, all that is familiar from the first season is Tanya, the intoxicating atmosphere and the uncomfortably beautiful cinematography, which takes the viewer like a wave to the beach with a forgotten sandal.

Winged by the Italian language, European culture comes into the story as a very real addition, not just random hand gestures and pasta dishes. Although the closed space of the Hawaiian holiday resort in the first season created an interestingly dense atmosphere for the series, the new milieu brings the necessary variety for the second season. This time, rich Americans are also walking outside the hotel on the streets of Taormina and Palermo in Sicily.

Italian actor and comedian Sabrina Impacciatore does a nuanced role as the dedicated and sad-eyed manager of the hotel, but as a character, Valentina does not bring the same unnerving spice to the story as Armond from the first season (Murray Bartlett).

The hotel staff mostly remain bystanders. Instead, Italian locals have been brought in. Young ladies Mia (Beatrice Granno) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco) are looking for happiness and sustenance in the hotel.

In addition, the wealthy Englishman Quentin, who has been on vacation longer than the others, is there (Tom Hollander) and his nephew Jack (Leo Woodall), in whose restless company the American guests get drunk.

In the second season of The White Lotus, the privilege of the white elite turns into desperation fueled by lies and watered down by spending.

From the spirit lead role The White Lotus In the second season, Hulu will star.

The Sicilian White Lotus is a cradle of lustful glances and a hotel of seductions, where the decent becomes sleazy and the sleazy becomes worried. The surrounding Mediterranean Sea is a kind of mirror of hopes and fears. Liquid, whether it’s sea water or wine, seduces and takes you away.

The series shows in a wild and quite exceptional way in the context of a television drama, how the most important currency or means of exchange is not money but the sexual desire attached to the body. The ethical consideration of the matter is left to the viewer, and it is ultimately the biggest factor causing discomfort in this season.

By the series has also allowed for a tug-of-war between generations and genders, but social criticism remains diluted. The privilege of the white elite turns into desperation fueled by lies and watered down by viets, but it still feels unjustified that there is not a single non-white character in the central roles of the series.

There are seven episodes this time. Tapia de Veer’s music still sounds enchanting. Distorted sounds keep the viewer on their toes, and the tension doesn’t let up even in the blissful moments of the early morning.

Another the season’s episodes have less humor and more sadness, and the series ultimately fails to ask its viewers more than would you die for beauty.

On the other hand, no less. After a bit of a fumbling start, Mike White manages to confuse the viewer’s head again with beautiful cinematography and twisted plot twists. The waves of the Mediterranean take their time.

The White Lotus, HBO Max. New episodes from Mon 31.10.