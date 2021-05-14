Television review The science adventure Ready Player One is technically tuned to the top but stumbles upon the basics: acting and storytelling

Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster film alludes to popular culture in a fun way, but the familiarity with longer plots is annoying.

Ready Player One ★★

USA 2018

Sub at 21.00 (K12)

In the 1980s the boxes where the video games were sold looked glamorous but the games themselves were ugly pixelated.

Steven Spielbergin a science adventure revolving around video games Ready Player One recalls that time intentionally and in two ways involuntarily.

First, the games of the 1980s, despite their ugliness, were fun if they had some new insight. Ready Player Onessa there is no such thing.

Second, computer graphics can still be disappointing, despite tremendous developments. While watching the film of the evening, the face is stretched by “acting” with animated human figures.

The most important of the characters is Parzival, who moves in snow reality and is directed by the orphaned young man Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan). Wade wants to find an ‘Easter egg’ in the vast virtual world of Oasis, created by the world’s creator, Halliday (Mark Rylance) hid before his death.

The winner of the egg hunt gets control of the entire Oasis, so there are plenty of seekers, including the charming Art3mis (Olivia Cooke) and Sorrento, the boss of the Kavala IOI Corporation (Ben Mendelsohn).

Of the dozens of popular cultural references flooded into the film, a few manage to delight.

For longer plots, you move unnecessarily close Jali and the chocolate factory (novel 1964, films 1971 and 2005), The return of the Jedi (1983) and Avatar (2009).

Logic mockups also make a hit film based on Finnish Ernest Clinen to the bestseller of the same name from 2011. A sequel to the novel Ready Player Two appeared last November.