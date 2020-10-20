Television review The scale of oppression in Soviet prison camps was mute, and is well highlighted in the French documentary

In 40 years, 20 million people were taken to prison camps in the Soviet Union.

Nobel writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn shook the world with his 1973 book Prison camp archipelago. The work accurately described the massive prison camp system in the Soviet Union, of which the author himself had years of experience.

Patrick Rotmanin three-part Soviet prison camps The broad lines of the documentary series (2020) are thus already familiar in many respects, but the detailed description of the system still shakes. The muting scale of oppression is well highlighted in the French documentary.

Prison camps were established in the Soviet Union from 1918, but in the 1930s they became a centralized and highly organized system. As the years went by, the pace only accelerated, and in the 1950s the prison camp system was at its widest. A total of 20 million people were taken to 500 camps over 40 years.

In addition to criminals, dissidents, political opponents, priests, peasants and so on were passed to the prison, labor and extension camps.

In addition to getting rid of unwanted people through the camps, they served as a labor reserve needed to build a huge land. Free muscle power was needed for the great effort that was enough in the country, be it infrastructure, mines, agriculture or industry.

In the propaganda films, diligent prisoners work to the beat of the horn music with the help of machines and vehicles. In reality, for example, the huge construction projects on the White Sea and the Moscow Canal were largely carried out by hand. When one prisoner died, the next already grabbed the harvest.

