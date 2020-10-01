Television review The role of the breaking police in the violent film Pressure was to Sean Connery’s mind

Starring Sean Connery agreed to continue as James Bond, as long as he was allowed to act in Sydney Lumet’s crime drama Pressure.

Pressure

The Offence, Britain 1973

Theme at 9 pm and Arena (K16)

Success theatrical films were first made by James Bondina Sean from Connery international star but did not meet Scottish artistic needs.

Connery had already once detached himself from Bonde when he agreed to return to the role on one condition: if he were allowed to star in two inexpensive, inexpensive films.

A psychological police description was born Pressure, which the actor greatly enjoyed making.

The claustrophobic gloomy film is now being shown on television for the first time.

Pressure the script was written by John Hopkins from his own play. Connery portrays police detective Johnson, who in bilateral interrogations beat Baxter, whom he believed to be a child murderer (Ian Bannen).

American director of the film Sidney Lumet known as a master of hard-boiled realism and expressive personal guidance. Connery made five films with him.

The first was a description of a military prison Hill (1965), in which Ian Bannenk was also involved. Great hijacking (1971), on the other hand, was a quality thriller that examined wiretapping. The bunch continued successfully Agatha Christie in the match The riddle of the eastern express train (1974) and ended in rogue robbery Family business (1989).

Pressure is the most violent and distressing of the joint work of Lumet and Connery. It is linked to the ranks of successful police filming and violence studies of its time.

Dirty Harry used harsh excerpts from being charged, Lumet’s next film Serpico described the discipline of the drug police, who expose the corruption of their colleagues. Straw dogs and The enemy of violence series bloodily described how even a civilian must violently defend her female. Thinner is the plot of the desperation of the entire community of police shootings looking for a child killer, all the way to the classic M – the city is looking for a murderer until.

Frustration erupts in Johnson’s tense and disintegrating person in front of the viewer’s eyes. The playfulness makes the police face their wives between the two (Vivien Merchant) and the disappointments of a broken marriage, as well as the harder bulging boss (Trevor Howard).

The encounters derail the detective. Baxter, who drew psychological force from his discrimination and physical pain like a masochistically annoying criminal, shakes Johnson’s ultimate feelings: who controls which and who is ultimately the murderer?

First demanding rather than entertaining Pressure flopped at the box office so badly that he didn’t play another intended movie, Connery’s self-directed Shakespeareinterpretation never implemented.