Television review The return of Veronica Mars offers skillful dialogue and nostalgia for fans, but the cynicism of the thirties detective is just not as interesting as the teenager was

Always it’s a bit dubious when old favorites return to the TV screen after a long break. Now back to Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) in its title series.

Veronica, who was in her thirties in the new fourth term (2019), is working for her father (Enrico Colantoni) with the detective agency. The duo will soon be occupied by bombings shaking the city.

Original Veronica Mars (2004–2007) was staggering at best, especially in its first two seasons. At the time, Veronica was a high school student and a detective. He was traumatized and out of the community, as private detectives often do. The world was cold and unpredictable. Bringing film noir elements into high school was a great insight.

The things that make Veronica a good detective (manipulation skills, distrust of people) still make her a bad friend and partner. The cynicism of Veronica in her thirties is just not as interesting as that of a teenager.

The new season of eight episodes is pretty much just one well-committed crime series among others.

A lot the good of the original series is, of course, preserved. Bell plays great, light-hearted and serious with his art perfectly, the characters are done with care, and the excellent dialogue bursts with witty cultural references. The season is clearly better than the crowd-funded film about Veronica (2014).

Of course, it’s also a lot of nostalgia for fans. There are a large number of old characters and references to old events. Your fan service will be delivered. But you don’t have to come back right away.

Veronica Mars, Seasons 1-4, Elisa Entertainment Viaplay.