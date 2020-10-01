Television review The report on corruption in South Africa’s recent history remains scratchy

The heroes of the program will be journalists who have revealed the connections between business and government.

“Who supervises supervisors, ”asks Outside line report Stolen South Africa. The answer is provided by the media.

Investigating reporters become heroes in a program that tells how the president Jacob Zuma and his ministers carried out the largest public procurement in the history of the state of South Africa while training for money Guptan in the pockets of a business family.

The report and the work of journalists are based on the information leak Gupta Leaks. The media received about 160,000 emails between the administration and the Indian-based Gupta family. They testify to the exercise of power by the business world at the highest level of the state.

The South African report specializes in social issues Rehad Desain handwriting. The work, completed last year, is inevitably a mere scratch on the surface of Gupta Leaks.

The details of the obscure agreements are not revealed, although the archive material, for example, hears a politician telling how he was offered a wash by the finance minister directly by the Gupta family.

Most of the talking heads belong to journalists, some of whom were subjected to an outrageous campaign after the revelations.

With the help of the London PR office, Guptat and presidential supporters branded corruption charges as plots of “white monopoly capital” and journalists as its lap dogs.

The report shows the shadow level of the exercise of power, which is even more difficult to control than that of official powers.

Journalists are part of the solution but also part of the problem: the Guptas set up their own magazine and TV channel on the ground.

Outside line: Stolen South Africa, TV1 at 10pm and Yle Arena.