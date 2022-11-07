Thursday, November 10, 2022
Television Review | The reality series about Norwegian rescue dogs also offers excitement

November 7, 2022
Culture|Television review

Culture|Television review

The rescue dogs series is a great demonstration of what a good cooperation between a dog and a human can achieve.

Norwegian Rescue dogsseries is a great demonstration of what a good cooperation between a dog and a human can achieve. The series follows the activities of rescue dogs in Norway from January to November 2021.

Rescue dog work is a volunteer activity that requires great fitness and tenacity, and dog owners who are interested in it are dedicated to it. An invitation to rescue missions can come at any time, even during a birthday dinner. It’s not just a hobby, but rescue is a way of life and just training a dog takes a couple of years.

In the exciting eight-part series, we follow several dogs on rescue missions and the path of a young Nano-puppy to become a rescue dog. In the first episode, the eight-year-old rescue dog Spiff joins Suzanne-with his mistress to search for a skier who got lost on Skitntinden mountain in a blizzard.

Rescue dogs, Fem at 17:05 and Yle Areena.

The series also follows the Nano-puppy’s journey to becoming a rescue dog. Nano and its owner Maria are from Tromssa. Picture: Marius Fiskum, General

