Television Review | The raunchy drama comedy Rain Dogs presents a wild and wonderful cast

The main characters of the series try to survive on the streets of London without a permanent home. British creators are once again showing the direction of a new generation of comedies and dramatic comedies.

9.3. 2:00 am | Updated 15:09

At Costello’s going badly There is an eviction from the rented apartment, and once again we pack up our things and head out into the street with daughter Iris. Iris is about to turn ten, but she is already used to not staying in one place with her mother for a long time.

Mom has an app on her cell phone that shows how many days she has stayed dry. In that regard, the situation is better, a hundred days have already accumulated. But where will we sleep next night?

Almost ten years old, Iris is already used to the fact that she and her mother change places of residence all the time. The feisty Iris is played by the talented Fleur Tashjian.

Rain Dogs -series (2023), the British creators are once again showing the direction of a new generation of comedies and drama-comedies. They are the best in the world at it, always have been. It is worth remembering that, for example Successionauthor of the series Jesse Armstrong is originally a British serial satirist.

Most recently, among other things Fleabag combined the general bleakness of life with ironic humor in a fresh way. Also In Rain Dogs the main character is a woman who just wants to survive, but this time the problems are not solved so much inside her head, but she has to get money from something.

Writer of the series Cash Carraway debuted as a series creator, and Rain Dogs based on his to his observations on the streets of London, in sex clubs and in dirty corners. Carraway has written a book before this, his memoirs, as does the main character Costello.

Own the background also guarantees credibility. Costello sets the pace and moral of the series, and no one else has a say in it. Rarely, for example, has sex work been described so frankly – and funny – from the employees’ own point of view.

Costello is, to the greatest extent, an ordinary dunar who takes jobs wherever they are offered. Thus Rain Dogs is part of the glorious continuum of British working-class depictions.

Costello’s small circle includes two friends. Selby (does he refer to the American writer to Hubert Selby Jr) has grown up in an upper-class home but has sunk to the bottom. He is released from prison at the beginning of the series. Selby is gay, but he and Costello have an on-off relationship-like solid bond.

Selby also wants to be a father figure to Costello’s daughter Iris, and Iris has nothing against it. In a way, these three form a family.

Costello’s other friend Gloria is doing reasonably well, but as an alcoholic, she ruins all her opportunities.

Selby (Jack Farthing) is Costello’s closest friend. He has grown up in an upper-class home but has sunk to the bottom.

Rain Dogs features a wild and wonderful cast, mostly new faces. Daisy May Cooper star in the lead, Jack Farthing As Selby and Ronke Adékoluejo Gloriana. The group is completed by talented Fleur Tashjian in the role of precocious and lively Iris.

Also in control (Richard Laxton, Jennifer Perrott), the description and visual look have a strong vision. The shooting locations are so barren that even in them we go to the side of humor.

Towards the end, we inevitably drift into sadder waters. Poverty, mental health problems and drugs are no laughing matter after all.

Rain Dogs, HBO Max.

Correction 14.3. at 3:10 p.m.: Removed mention that the series would be based on the author Cash Carraway’s own life.