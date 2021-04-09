Television review The quarrelsome family is looking for the murderer again in one schematic Christie story

Wrong wagon house ★★★

Crooked House,

Britain 2017

TV1 at 9.10 pm and Arena (K12)

First was Agatha Christien tremendous production, whose success has remained more or less steady for more than a hundred years. It has been followed by an endless stream of different TV and movie adaptations. A separate TV movie completed in 2017 Wrong wagon house is the freshest end and meets expectations. A house in the countryside, a quarrelsome family and murder committed by one of the residents of the house.

The original work appeared in 1949, when Christie was still worthy of the draft. In the next decade, the level of Christie’s books clearly began to decline, which is perfectly understandable. The author had exhausted his idea.

In the film, the time is delayed in the early 1960s. The translation dates from 1977, and a peculiar translation of the name probably comes from the translator of the book From Juhani Jaskar.

Wrong in a crooked house is a perspective not very often seen in Christie’s stories. One of the protagonists is a child, a ten-year-old girl, Josephine (Honor Kneafsey), which assists the private investigator in investigating the case. The detective is neither Marple nor Poirot but a young man named Charles Hayward (Max Irons).

Hayward gets dragged into the story when his ex-girlfriend Sophia (Stefanie Martini) will meet him. Sophia believes her grandfather, the upscale businessman Aristide Leonides, has been murdered. As it is, of course.

The whole close family lives in the same twisted house. In addition to the two sons and their wives, there is a young and widowed young widow who was grabbed by her grandfather from Las Vegas. The role of the widow is seen as familiar from the Mad Men series Christina Hendricks. They also act in side roles Gillian Anderson and Glenn Glose, which brings a much – needed edge to an otherwise rather pretentious cast of actors. Max Irons in particular is annoyingly dilute.

The movie scripted in good old condition Julian Fellowes. The director is French Gilles Paquet-Brenner. Fellowes have not sought variation, unlike a colleague Sarah Phelps, who has succeeded in reforming Christie’s narrative reasonably well. Phelps ’latest Christie series The truth about the reigning horse inn was seen last Christmas.

One can, of course, ask whether Christie is preferably always wanted to be the same from one decade to the next and if anyone needs reform. Isn’t the popularity of Christie’s stories precisely based on a schematicism that resembles a game rather than a drama?