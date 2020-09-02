Television review The predictable neighborhood series The Village is calculated and melodramatic

Again, a new American series tries to ride the success series This is Us with a recipe that reveals traumas, without success.

Block of flats, whose new residents are welcomed to join the “family” at the lavish rooftop terrace party, where a neighbor takes a struggling mother with her child to live on the fly and everyone is a friend to the heart.

Such a utopian community is seen in the new American series The Village – a village of good people (2019). In the melodramatic series, the Brooklyn apartment building is crammed with a crowd of both incredibly neighborly and confident people, to whom life throws challenges and tragedies with a constant feed.

Mike Danielsin (by, inter alia, Sons of Anarchy series) The Village is the latest This is Us American production riding on the recipe of the success series (2016–). Its dramaturgy runs from trauma to trauma, but does not reach This is Usin such touch and psychological depth. The characters ’stories roll over as sticky and predictable as syrup, and the viewer doesn’t get a moment’s respite from the calculated tearing of tears. An example is an emotional scene in which war veteran Nick (Warren Christie) gets a life – saving war friend, a dog: a three – legged German Shepherd dog.

Ten-part in the ensemble series, the lives of the occupants of the house intersect, in part unpredictably. In his starting position, Nick, who suffers from traumatic stress disorder, moves into The Village to a baptized apartment building after his rehabilitation period. The building is also home to Nick’s former swing, single parent Sarah (Michaela McManus) and her daughters (Grace Van Dien). Other protagonists of the drama and the inhabitants of the house are The Village caretaker Ron (Frankie Faison) and his wife Patricia (Lorraine Toussaint), Ava (who is in difficulty with her residence permit and her ex-husband)Moran Atias), Gabe (Daren Kagasoff) and Gabe’s grandfather (Dominic Chianese).

Issues addressed such as aging, refugees and teenage pregnancies are important, but some degree of credibility would not have been a bad thing.

The series was discontinued after its first production season.

The Village – a village of good people, TV1 at 10 p.m.