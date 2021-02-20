Television review The portrait of suicidal songwriter Kurt Cobain, who relies on backlog papers and recordings, is appropriately chaotic

The documentary gets pretty deep into the mindset of the songwriter, but the energy of the Nirvana band remains on the sidelines.

Documentary Cobain: Montage of Heck (2015) the rest of the name is taken from a handwritten entry on a shabby c-cassette.

The cassette is one of many for which Nirvana is a singer and songwriter Kurt Cobain (1967–1994) recorded speech, making music, and life.

Cobain, who committed suicide at the age of 27, also left behind booklets with thoughts, lyrics and drawings compiled on the pages.

“Surgery “from hell” is especially suitable for the fast-paced, almost chaotic way in which the director Brett Morgen connect the Cobain pendants together. Interviews and animation episodes in which young Cobain’s life is shown as he himself wrote about it represent more conventional documentary narration.

Admittedly, it has been suggested that at least the high school story of sex intentions with a mildly mentally handicapped teenage girl would be sheer fiction. Go and know, the embarrassingly honest text sounds.

Cobain life was not easy. Before the parents’ divorce, the father’s hobbies included munching on the young Kurt, and after the divorce, the son could not become part of anyone’s family.

In good times, however, world pain turned into a dull musical energy. Some years after the founding of Nirvana, that energy spread to this side of the Atlantic as well.

I was 22 years old when Nevermindalbum (1991) became a global success – rock guys think it’s an overproduced one. Poof. Even the “calculated” variation of the fast and slow parts of the songs was disapproved, but partly because of them, Nirvana’s transmission works efficiently thirty years later.

Even megahitin Smells Like Teen Spirit the lyrics don’t court anyone but require them to throw themselves into their tattered observations of adolescence. And – sigh – the longing has also been proven that the frenzy angst of the song was not pretended.

Nirvana’s energy has also been remembered from Ruisrock in 1992. In the documentary, however, the playfulness of the playing is sadly left out.

Rock star the spiral of death, on the other hand, is shown almost too well. In one hell of a home video, Cobain sniffs at a heroin stunt and holds in his arms Frances-baby, while Spouse Courtney Love cut the girl’s hair.

Frances Cobain, now 28, is Cobain: Montage of Heckin executive producer.

Compared to Nick Broomfield to an unforgettable strange documentary Kurt & Courtney (1998), which sought to establish whether Cobain was murdered, Montage of Heck strives and goes much deeper. Again, we may not know exactly what is true, but most are.

In the end, a clear, almost fatal link between being abandoned in childhood and the unreliability acknowledged by Love in the interview stands out from the shredded whole.

Cobain: Montage of Heck, TV5 at 6:10 p.m. (K12)