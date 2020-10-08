Television review The policeman in the film Eclipse is one of the most interesting psychopaths in film history

Bertrand Tavernier’s film is based on Jim Thompson’s novel Pottsville 1280.

Eclipse ★★★★★

Coup de torchon, France 1981

Theme at 9 pm and Yle Areena (K16)

Small Bourkassa Village Police Officer Lucien Cordier is one of the most interesting psychopaths in film history. He seems lazy and stupid. The wife keeps him under his slippers, and local pimps tease the bastard for fun.

Solar eclipse based on american Jim Thompson novel Pottsville 1280, which appeared in 1964.Dostoevsky said Thompson knew how to put his readers on the skins of the coldest bloodthirsty killers.

French director Bertrand Tavernier moved the story in 1938 to West Africa, a French colony.

The status of white colonial hosts gives the story new dimensions. Their mental decay seems to emerge from power and privileges.

White There are fools, greedy and deceitful people around Lucien.

Lucien pretends to be more stupid than them and doesn’t want to use his police powers. And that’s not even expected of him. Lucien states that he gets paid for not doing his job.

Permeable corruption makes law enforcement an absurd endeavor.

The movie the solar eclipse of the name is displayed at the very beginning. Lucien looks at black children who are afraid of the loss of light. He lights the children by the campfire to give light. Unlike most colonial hosts, Lucien is not a racist.

It is no coincidence that the name of the protagonist resembles Lucifer, who originally meant a light bearer but became one of the names of Satan in Christianity. Lucien compares himself to Jesus.

Lucie begins to keep order, to bring light to Africa overshadowed by white power. But he does it like everyone else, from his own starting points that sprout into perverts.

Fine actor Philippe Noiret makes the controversial figure the most spectacular role-playing of his life.

He embodies the feelings of a cow-like gentle killer – not guilt but sadness about how people succumb to evil as soon as the opportunity arises.

Lucien understands her moral role in an unjust society. He should cram the rich and mighty, but it will not succeed because they are rich and mighty.

All on Solar eclipse is a comedy, pitch black, one of the darkest of all time.

It’s devilishly funny if a sense of humor melts sour cynicism. Not everyone melted, and the masterpiece received a contradictory reception.

After all, it won an Oscar nomination for a foreign film and ten César nominations at home. There were no awards.

Few deny that Solar eclipse is wonderfully done. For example, his savings were used effectively Philippe Sarden the music deepens the mood just fine.