Television review The poisonings of the British series Salisbury repeat the events of two years ago in a cool calm

In March In the middle of a hard winter in 2018, two people shortened to a park bench in the city of Salisbury in the UK.

It swelled a chain of events whose effects extended directly to the top of world politics. Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia had received the novitoch neurotoxin, one of the most dangerous substances in the world.

The British made the poisonings of Salisbury a four-part drama series. It is a bold bet from the BBC to order a series on the recent crisis. Now, again, the subject is sadly topical Alexei Navalnyin because of the case. Russia still has terrible poison weapons developed in the Soviet Union, which it also uses.

The series is executed in a cool matter-of-fact manner and is based on careful background research. Drama has been brought to it through a few key figures. Leading health authority Tracy Daszkiewicz (Anne-Marie Duff) was one of the heroes and is also in the series. Police Nick Bailey (Rafe Spall) got poisoned when he went to explore Skripalie ‘s house before anyone could be careful.

Other bystanders are monitored alongside the actual investigation. It may be that the series would maintain its tension without a dissatisfied husband, upset children, and a misbehaving mother.

Instead, everything related to the seemingly impossible work of the authorities is extremely interesting and also humanly touching.

Salisbury Poisonings, TV1 at 10.20pm and Arena. (K12)