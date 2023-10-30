Television Review | The player accuses the coach of sexual violence, and the viewer doesn’t know who to believe

Set in the world of tennis, Fifteen-Love shows how easily the intense relationship between player and coach turns unhealthy.

Which telling the truth: coach or athlete? Did the coach commit sexual violence on his protégé or does the coachee come up with accusations of bitterness years after the alleged events?

A British drama series deals interestingly with this topic Fifteen-Love. The protagonist of the series, set in the world of top tennis, is Justine Pearce (Ella Lily Hyland), a teenage promise rising to the ranks of the sport’s best under his coach Glenn Lapthorn (Aidan Turner) in training. However, he injures his wrist badly, and the injury ends his career.

After his playing career ends, Pearce starts working as a physiotherapist at the tennis academy, where he once worked his way to the top. When his former coach five years later returns to the same academy with his new star player, Pearce is upset and begins to accuse his coach of a crime.

But what is the truth?

Even the viewer it’s hard to know which one to believe. Justine Pearce stars as an unreliable and capricious teenager who is infatuated with her handsome coach and disappointed that he abandoned her so quickly.

In the coach’s opinion, Pearce is just bitter, jealous and confused because he hasn’t been able to deal with the trauma of the end of his career in therapy. Even his own family doesn’t believe Pearce.

The matter is dealt with in silence at the top of the Academy, and due to the lack of evidence, the case is eventually silenced. However, Pearce cannot rest.

Sports Recently, we have been able to read several news about sexual abuse and harassment that happened in the couple. Especially in the United States, accusations of abuse against coaches have arisen in, for example, figure skating, balance sheet gymnastics and cheerleading. There have also been reports in Finland about coaches working in various sports whose relationship with the coachee has exceeded the permitted limits. Mostly it has been an individual sport.

The British series skilfully shows the consequences of an overly intimate coaching relationship and, above all, how easily the forbidden line is crossed.

Glenn Lapthorn is an authority that young mentees obey and worship. He always builds a very intense relationship with his mentee, because it is the only way, in his opinion, that they can reach great achievements together. Irish actors Aidan Turner and Ella Lily Hyland support the series nicely.

The main actors the chemistry between them is intense, and they carry the series nicely. Among other things The Hobbitfrom movies and PoldarkThe Irishman Aidan Turner, known from the series, is convincing in his role as a seemingly impeccable charmer coach.

Irish Ella Lily Hyland, 24, also debuted in the series in her first big TV role. He believably plays his multidimensional character, who is in a turmoil of mixed emotions.

Fifteen-Love is created by a British Hania Elkington. The six-part series holds its grip until the thriller-like end, building drama and tension with moderation. The background of the story and new hints are served to the viewer in suitable portions.

It’s nice to see fiction about the world of tennis for a change, because it’s rarely done. The reason is perhaps partly in the difficulty of portraying the matches and the acting skills of the actors believably. Usually, the solution is tight close-ups and quick cuts, in which case the end result is too restless. Fifteen-Love succeeds quite decently in his mandatory game descriptions.

The series released by Amazon Prime last July is shown in Finland by Yle.

Fifteen-Love, Yle Areena and TV1 Mon 30.10. at 22:00.