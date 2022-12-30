Television Review | The party game is a skillfully made, accurate and even merciless description of the interpersonal game of a circle of friends

I feel like mentioning many things about Jenni Toivoniemi’s film separately: the snappy dialogue, superb actors, great use of music and moderately dosed humor.

Drama

Party game ★★★★

Finland 2020

TV1 at 21:05 and Yle Areena (K12)

Old a group of friends gathers for a summer cottage weekend with the intention of celebrating the birthday of one of them. Almost the same group celebrated at the same place ten years ago. It sounds like there is freedom from everyday life, fun and reminiscing – or is it?

Jenni Toivoniemen directed and written Club game is an accurate and even merciless description of the interpersonal game of a circle of friends.

In the past, Toivoniemi has directed short films and written scripts together Cherry Saaren with, among other things, movies Corso (2014) and Sihja – rebellion in the air (2022) and the TV series Best year ever (2020).

Club game is his first feature directorial effort, and immediately hits the spot. I feel like mentioning a lot of things separately: the snappy dialogue, the superb actors, the great use of music, even the well-moderated humor. Club game was awarded with the script-Jussi.

The name of hope has written his drama an equal group. Mitzi, a reluctant party favor, arrives at the cottage (Emmi Parviainen), perfect Veronika (Laura Birn), her Swedish boyfriend, successful actor Mikael (Christian Hillborg), Veronika’s little sister Natali (Ida-Maria Heinonen), mouth-popping Härde (Eero Milonoff), Härten’s younger brother Janne (Paavo Kinnunen) and the writer Juhana (awarded with the side part-Juss Samuli Niittymäki) and his reserved spouse Ulla (Paula Vesala).

On top of all that, the cabin is conveniently located on an island that you can’t get to and can’t leave just like that. The same applies to a group of friends who have passed their thirties: even after years, the past and the youth experienced together have a hold on them.

Even though everyone has firmly reached adulthood in their lives, the decline begins almost immediately. Toivoniemi skilfully describes the dynamics of the group, where old footprints are found without looking for them.

Nostalgia however, there is a risk of burning one’s keys in the glow. But the main characters don’t care. The main thing is that Kentin Isola rings and everything is as before. People who consider themselves smart rely on reason and structuring in their speech, but pure emotion in their actions. The longing for something is so strong. But to what – no one really knows.

In the end, the island is like a pressure cooker where the boiling point is inevitably reached. And when it’s finally time to go home, a hangover is the least of many sorrows.