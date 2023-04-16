Television Review | The pantomime artist Marcel Marceau is told poetically and with rich images

The French Marcel Marceau was not only the developer of the art of pantomime, but also a brave resistance fighter in the Second World War.

March The 22nd marked the centenary of the French pantomime artist Marcel Marceau from birth. Marceau’s legacy goes far: he created numbers that have become pantomime classics, such as falling into an invisible box and walking against the wind. The last one inspired me Michael Jackson’s moonwalk.

Marceau and his art also played a significant role in the French Resistance. It is surprising that a documentary has not been made about him before. In 2020 Jonathan Jakubowicz directed a film about Marceau’s work in the resistance movement Resistance, which we know has not been shown in our cinemas. It featured Marceau Jesse Eisenberg.

Swiss Maurizius Staerkle Druxin document Marcel Marceau: The Art of Silence (2022) is a poetic and personal description of Marceau’s legacy. Its core is formed by Marceau’s third wife, director and dramaturg Anne Sicconas well as Marceau’s daughters, actresses Camille Marceau and Aurélia Marceaupreparing a memorial performance in honor of Marceau, who died in 2007.

The program contains plenty of footage from Marceau’s performances around the world and a meeting with, among others, Michael Jackson.

Director Drux’s own interest in “silent art” is the framework of the program. Drux’s father Christoph Staerkle, is a deaf mime, and Staerkle opens up about Marceau’s influence on her own career. Drux’s background is reflected in the documentary’s rich and poetic narrative.

To the Jew born in the family Marceau, originally named Mangel, had to leave his home in Strasbourg at the age of 15 because of the Second World War. Marceau’s father was killed in 1944 in the Auschwitz concentration camp. The death of his father left its mark on Marceau, according to his family, he hardly spoke about his childhood and youth under the shadow of Nazism.

In the documentary, Marceau’s cousin, a resistance fighter Georges Loinger, recalls how Marceau was particularly good at transporting Jewish children to safety in Switzerland because he knew how to calm them down with his expression. Loigner also tells a macabre detail: Marceau invented transporting children across the border under the guise of a fake funeral.

Marceau started his mime career after the war and also founded his own school. The documentary does not reveal his art studies and influences except for the obvious connection to Charlie Chaplin.

At the age of five, Marceau fell in love with Chaplin’s expression in the movies and imitated his walk. According to the cousin, Marceau was often mistaken for Chaplin in the villages.

Marcel Marceau: the art of silence, Theme at 16:00 and Yle Areena.