Television review The pandemic series just before the corona shows how Teenagers ’eyes bleed and those in power cannot be trusted – and it even feels tasteless

Sløborn series the perpetrators had both good and bad luck. A series of German-Danish productions tells of a viral pandemic spreading in Europe. It appeared in 2019, that is, just before the corona pandemic.

Without a corona epidemic Sløborn might not have received much attention. While the production values ​​are in place and everything looks good, due to script problems Sløborn however, not a very good series. The opportunity to peek through the fictional version of the pandemic and compare it to the surrounding reality brings extra interest to the series. In that sense, the authors had good luck.