Television review The Painter and the Thief is one of the best Nordic documentaries of recent years

In a documentary directed by Benjamin Ree, a theft victim meets a thief. The protagonists grow from clichés to human beings.

In Norway (as in Finland) in some criminal and litigation cases, the parties can seek conciliation through conciliation. No other case has hardly gone as well as the one described in the Norwegian documentary The Painter and the Thief (2020).

In 2015, two were stolen from the Nobel Gallery in Oslo Barbora Kysilkovan painting. The surveillance camera revealed the culprits, a couple of drug offenders. They were caught, but the paintings were lost.

Usually a mediator is used in mediation, but Kysilkova herself approached the other person in the trial, Karl-Bertil Nordlandia. Kysilkova asked Nordland to pose for the painting in return for his work.

Documentaries Benjamin Ree became interested in the case and began filming a short about Kysilkova.

The project grew with the encounters between the painter and the thief. Award-winning in Sundance The Painter and the Thief is one of the best Nordic documentaries of recent years.

In places documentary almost doubtful. Some intimate and well-composed scenes between Barbora and Bertil are like the skillful work of a screenwriter and actor. It also seems unbelievable that both allowed Reen to follow her life very closely for years.

At first, the still life seems clear: the victim and the culprit. And the roles don’t actually change, but the protagonists get over them.

As the film progresses, new features are revealed about them and the images deepen. From Barbora’s point of view, Bertil tragically fulfills the basic features of a person who has fallen on bad roads at a young age, but he is more than that, including an observant art lover.

Only Bertil’s reaction to the portrait Barbora painted of him is worth one film. The documentary says a lot about making – and watching visual art.

Barbora is a classic hungry artist to whom galleries say much more often no than yes. And Bertil gets to the shows more easily with a crowbar than with an opening invitation. They are outside the art world and encounter without its ready-made structures.

Ree reverses the perspective and lets Bertil look at Barbora, who depicts often gloomy subjects almost photorealistically. Bertil finds that the aesthetics of suffering fascinate Barbora because life has knocked her too.

Eventually the art remains a fertile backdrop to the documentary’s personal drama, in which two broken people meet. If the story had been forged, it would have easily drowned in the syrup of melodrama.

Even skillfully done, the documentary brings a roar to the story that makes it believable.

Ree can hardly believe his luck when a great story came along with another surprise along the way, which he put to the end.

The Painter and the Thief, Fem at 10.05pm and Arena.