Television Review | The Oscar-winning drunken film Yhdet still is strangely contradictory

Attitude can also be seen in Thomas Vinterberg’s film. The actors keep the story alive.

Druk, Denmark 2020

Theme the film festival starts with a film that looks pretty bad on paper: a Danish film One more four middle-aged friends decide to try out the theory that half a million hops make life easier. I guess it’s not another danish comedy where a scumbag rambles and messes around Class meetings in the manner of?

But when the director is one of the international names of Danish cinema Thomas Vinterberg, can breathe a sigh of relief. The career of the award-winning Vinterberg can fit several full hits, such as Party (1998), Submarine (2010) and Yacht (2012). One more was even nominated for the best foreign language film Oscar last year.

Drama the main character Martin (Mads Mikkelsen) is a tired history teacher. He blurts out that he is only one wobble away from the crisis of a middle-aged man: the bet is gone, the work is not really motivating, the connection with the wife (Maria Bonnevie) and the children have broken up, and even the friends think that the guy’s coat is empty.

Not that, Martini’s friends are also in the same fermentation space, Nikolaj, who work in the same high school (Magnus Millang), Peter (Lars Ranthe) and Tommy (Thomas Bo Larsen).

After a night out focused on drinking, the group gets a royal idea.

Norwegian psychotherapist Finn Skårderudin according to which a person is at best half a million drunk. Then the thought cuts through, the senses are open and the obstacles are in the way.

The men decide to put this theory into practice and start taking slices throughout the day. The purpose is to write some kind of essay on the topic at the same time, they justify the matter to themselves. A common secret gives the group a boyish flow.

At first, the conclusions drawn by the skeptics are similar to Sakari Kuosmase in the movie Shadows in Paradise: alcohol makes you feel good and things seem to slide. Martin wakes up from hibernation, and both his students and his wife notice.

Then the drinking takes turns, and as we know, an upswing is always followed by a downswing.

The movie after the inspiring first bites, Vinterberg is at a loss for words. Basically One more depicts men fleeing their crisis with booze, but its approach to drinking is strangely contradictory. The story, which begins as a praise of drinking, turns into a sadder, mild moralizing, only to start again on a new rise.

Along with docking a group of men, Vinterberg carries the exuberant joy of young people preparing for graduation. The contrast is clear, although again the point remains unclear.

I can see the attitude as well. Is a drunken young person’s party always a May Day party and a middle-aged person pissing their pants?

Cast keep the story going. Mikkelsen plays a good role with his face again, but this time he also puts his body on display.

The scene seen at the end can be interpreted in many ways, which confuses the viewer even more, and not only in a good way.