Television review The Oktoberfest series, which tells about the world-famous beer festival, does not impress with its story, but its ever-shaky genre keeps the viewer on its toes.

Netflix’s Oktoberfest series instantly slips from a western-inspired revenge story to harlequin-like romance, historical drama and autumn black humor.

Coronavirus pandemic in the reality that preceded it, Munich had just stopped beating for a couple of weeks. The traditional Oktoberfest beer festival, which began in 1810, is one of many canceled public events this year.

The missed hangover can be alleviated with a fresh German drama series Oktoberfest. The story dating back to 1900 goes back to a time when the real commercial potential of the beer festival began to be realized.

The one waiting for a typical epoch is surprised. Oktoberfest does not tell how the world-famous Central European Cup Weeks emerged from cabbage kinkers, but about what the lust for power, money and revenge will bring.

Former brothel entrepreneur Curt Prank (Mišel Matičević) seeks to dominate the beer festival without resorting to means. The intention is to build a huge tent to replace the small stalls. The business model includes bloody twists and turns, and the diligent entrepreneurs of the local family brewery, their own daughter, and the intriguing management of the great brewery association are entangled.

At the story level, the series doesn’t make an impact but with its other help, it does. Felix Cramerin the elegant description creates a unique, slightly scary atmosphere in the series.

Also of interest is the ever-flickering genre that keeps the viewer on their toes. The Western-inspired revenge story instantly slips into harlequin-like romance, historical drama, and autumn black humor. One of the creators of the series, Ronny Schalk, has previously worked as a screenwriter in a genre that also mixed genres Dark.

The series has guided German productions and created a career Hannu Salonen.

Oktoberfest, Netflix. (K13)