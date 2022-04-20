Television review The novel Around the World in 80 Days, written by Jules Verne, was driven by the technological pulse of the time, which unfortunately does not appear in the recent TV series.

David Tennant externally fits into Phileas Fogg, who bets on a trip around the world, but the character has been deprived of super-cool Britishness.

In Completed in 1869, the Suez Canal shortened the voyage from London to Bombay (now Mumbai) by about 7,000 kilometers when there was no need to travel around Africa. The canal and the major railway projects in the United States and India inspire the Frenchman Jules Verne (1828–1905) to write a novel Around the world in 80 days (1872).

The eight-part TV series, dramatized from Verne’s classic, will start on TV1 today.

Phileas Foggina is seen David Tennantwhich externally corresponds very well to my own childhood perception of this London gentleman who bets £ 20,000 (over € 2 million today) on his ability to travel the earth in 80 days.

Fogg’s super cool-looking Britishness has been abandoned, making the character much more conventional. In addition, an anonymous postcard has been added to the beginning of the story, barking at Foggia as a coward. The card is part of a new psychologizing sideline by screenwriters Ashley Pharoah and Caleb Ranson have not succeeded in smoothly embedding in the series.

Just before leaving, Fogg’s servant is hired by the French Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma). The character is now dark-skinned, and thus racism becomes one of the side themes, but not always naturally. The passepartout is surprisingly put on to make Rook Hooks.

Broadly speaking, the smoothest modernization is Abigail Fortescue, a journalist associated with Foggi and Passepartout (Leonie Benesch). In the background of the character can be seen a journalist Nellie Blynwho, inspired by Verne, toured the globe and wrote a successful work from his journey Around the world in 72 days (1890, 2021).

Lady Jane Digby, a truth-based world traveler (Lindsay Duncan). A noble woman who met on the Arabian Peninsula was once blackmailed because of her numerous male relationships.

Edits and the unevenness of the side arrangements would not be detrimental if the authors had not at the same time lost the core of the matter. The adventures of the original novel are underlined by the knowledge that a one-minute delay from the next connection could lead to the failure of the entire company. In the series, this has only been understood by the creators of the clockwork-like original text animation.

To shed light on the travel challenges, producers should have given screenwriters and directors a couple of episodes of reality TV programming to watch. Amazing Race (2001–). And urges you to read the original work from cover to cover, with thought.

In any case, a sequel is promised. Judging from the last episode of the series, inspiration is sought from Verne’s second classic A submarine around the globe (1870).

Around the world in 80 days, TV1 at 7pm and Yle Areena. (K12)