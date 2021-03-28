Television review The Norwegian series, which continues for the second season, is still unbeatable as a description of the youth spent in a small town.

The characters in the sympathetic series are done charmingly well.

Ah, sausage potatoes in the parking lot, hatched windows and more noise to car stereos. Sympathetic Norwegian series Ihan romuna continues for periods of the second season.

The expectations of the friends we now know are being followed by Sivert (Sjur Vatne Bearn). Inside the quietest guy in the gang is bubbling just like a GT razing in love (Odin Waage) in the first period.

The coexistence with the father is wet, and then the most horrible thing happens, i.e. the blade car escapes the mitt.

As a depiction of the youth spent in a small town, the series is still unbeatable, but also the ordinary charms. That’s enough when the characters are done well.

On the eve of adulthood, the air is thick with hope, uncertainty and, of course, gasoline. But when it comes to a tight spot, you always get support from guys.

Cap deeper into the head and clutch up.

Ihan romuna, Areena.