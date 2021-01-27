Television review The Norwegian series Outlier takes the murder investigation under the midnight sun, but the exotics are worn out and both tension and tension are missing

The most original of HBO’s Outlier series is that it also speaks Sámi.

To northern Norway located Outlier seeks to bring the natural exoticism of the crime series genre. However, like sweaters, country nights and the midnight sun, the exoticism of the series is already worn out.

The main character is Maja Angell (Hanne Mathisen Haga) is writing a dissertation on criminology in London on the psychology of male serial criminals. When Angell hears about the body of a young woman found in her home area and the arrest that followed the discovery, she flies to Norway. He is convinced that the police have the wrong man in their possession.

The story of this does not progress much in the first episodes and only slowly after that. The kit lacks tension and tension.

Eight-part Outlier seems to seek not only the traditions of the Scandinavian and serial killer series but also the juxtaposition of masculine culture and the #meto-era. Kristine Bergin and Arne Berggrenin in the story he writes, the main character is confronted with outdated attitudes and underlying his childhood trauma. Admittedly, the viewer does not get a grip on the trauma when he does not get the character himself.

Maja Angell remains a vaguely anxious and angry figure. No functional interpersonal or softening traits have been written for him. As the bonding of the main character with the locals progresses with as much scuffing as a criminal investigation, the narrative begins to need bright spots.

The most original Outlier is that the series also speaks Sámi. Language is a natural part of storytelling and as such an exception Outlierin in the repertoire.

