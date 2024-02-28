Television Review | The new version of the classic work about samurai is an important and necessary update

The ten-part TV series brilliantly illustrates the collision between Japan during the samurai period and Europe during the voyages of discovery.

of James Clavell novel Shogun was a smash hit of the 1970s and became the best-known part of Clavell's six-volume Asian saga. of the Shōgun in more than a thousand pages, Clavell was able to build a broad and immersive picture of 17th-century Japan. The fascination of the story is related to the collision between Samurai Japan and Europe during the Age of Discovery, and this collision is brilliantly illustrated in the new ten-part series produced by the Disney-owned American TV channel FX.

In his depiction of historical Japan and samurai culture Shogun already offered plenty of stimuli for the reader's imagination, so it also has ingredients for television screens.

Based on reality the story is about an English pilot who works on a Dutch ship and uses his last strength to find a route to Japan – which the Portuguese already consider their own fiefdom.

There is a power struggle in Japan, and one of the power-hungry provincial lords takes the pilot first as a prisoner and then as a protégé. In addition to seafaring, the pilot is also skilled in artillery combat, both of which are of considerable benefit in the quest for power against other warlords.

With the book's success, it was no wonder that it was immediately made into a television mini-series. The five-part series released in 1980 starred the big stars of the era: pilot John Blackthorne in the role Richard Chamberlain and as the samurai lord Toranaga Toshiro Mifunewho was familiar Kurosawa's from samurai epics.

Nowadays looking at the 1980 series is a relatively slow narrative. Of course, it is affected by the many twists and details of the plot, which serve as a basis for the final solution.

The same twists and turns are also going through in the new series, but more tense and exciting, even though the total duration of the series is roughly the same. That's why this is an important and necessary update of the classic story, the unity of which the main writers might thank By Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo vision.

The description of the series is beautiful, natural and impressive, as is the sound design and music. The depictions of violence are not exactly glossed over, but the power of samurai swords is made clear to the viewer.

Cosmo Jarvis (second right) plays pilot John Blackthorne, Tadanobu Asano (third right) is Toranaga's ally Kashigi Yabushige.

The ship played by John Blackthorne Cosmo Jarviswhose nature is accentuated by clumsiness and austerity even after he begins to adopt Japanese ways and integrates more and more into society.

He initially thinks of the Japanese as barbarians, just as the Japanese think of him. But the distance grows closer, and Blackthorne finally realizes that he no longer feels like he belongs to the drunken and rowdy crowd of his former crew, who avoids washing.

Importantly as a link to Blackthorne and Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) is Mariko, the wife of Toranaga's general Buntaro (Anna Sawai), who, as a convert to Catholicism, knows Portuguese and acts as Blackthorne's interpreter. At the same time, Blackthorne gradually learns Japanese.

See also American football American football legend Tom Brady doesn’t even end his career as a player Anna Sawai (second from right) plays the role of Toda Mariko.

With Mariko's interpretation, the events become naturally clear to international viewers of the series as well, without the need to subtly change the Japanese dialogue into English.

The culture and language of historical Japan, which is central to the story, becomes a realistic impression that avoids excessive exoticization.

Shogun, Disney+. K18.