Television Review | The new thriller by the perfectionist David Fincher is a great looking quality work

The killer played by Michael Fassbender listens to The Smiths and misses an important gig.

12.11. 19:35

Tension

The Killer (The Killer). Directed by David Fincher. 119 min.

Supervisor by David Fincher a new Netflix thriller Killer begins when a meticulous assassin (Michael Fassbender) for the first time.

And really bad too. The consequences are serious.

The actions of the nameless killer are accompanied by an internal monologue. Slogans drumming up one’s own principles and similar Nietzschean philosophising are combined in the work.

With more and more mumblings, the monologue turns into a miserable assurance, the unreliability of which by Andrew Kevin Walker (Seven) the manuscript acknowledges.

by Alexis Nolent and by Luc Jacamon based on the cartoon A killer pitch black humor emerges from under the polished surface. At least the French director has been influenced by Jean-Pierre Melville of classics such as the seminal work of hitman movies About the chase (1967).

Susimainen’s tense Fassbender does a job that takes into account the sociopathic style, but still feels too emotional. The role would need an even harder surface.

Cultural theorist Mark Fisher (1968–2017) once analyzed by Michael Mann movie Heat – chase (1995) as a neoliberal era gangster film. Godfather-trilogy’s family ties and connections to shared history have been severed, and each criminal individual pursuing his own interests is on his own.

Killer takes the next step: now the crime film has reached the time of decentralized platform economy and startups that keep oppression out of sight.

A hitman holed up in an abandoned WeWork office says he often stayed in Airbnb apartments until their security cameras became common.

Continually an assassin who changes identities and places of residence is the prototypical gig worker of the 2020s. In turn, it is possible for customers placing orders remotely to keep their hands clean when someone somewhere is killed.

The world is In the killer a large commercialized non-space where no one is at home – no wonder Fassbender’s character only blasts The Smiths from his earbuds.

The goods needed for the gigs are picked up by the hitman from the Amazon parcel machine, the protein can be obtained by removing the buns from McDonald’s puris.

Of course, Fincher can also be glimpsed in the pictures From Fight Club (1999) fascinated by Starbucks.

A killer in a character for whom slipping a grip in the middle of an important job is the worst nightmare, you can see the director’s self-portrait. David Fincher, if anyone, is a notorious perfectionist Stanley Kubrick’s heir.

Like Kubrick, Wes Anderson or Aki Kaurismäki, Fincherkin wants to influence every element in the picture. There are at most hundreds of retakes, one scene can be grinded for a week.

Plasticity, the possibility of endless modification, serves as Fincher’s visual philosophy. Few even notice that Fincher’s films are almost as full of digital effects as superhero adventures.

The end result is typically clinical, frictionless, inhumanly perfect.

Fincher at the Oscars From Manki (2020) awarded by Erik Messerschmidt described by Killer is rugged, great-looking quality work. Even a couple of seconds of a picture of a fork on a white tablecloth feels truly cinematic.

The pleasures offered by the killer are ultimately purely cinephilic. If you want to feast on skillful shifts of focus, satisfying image compositions and just-right rhythmic cuts, it’s hermetically packed Fincher at his best.

Written by Andrew Kevin Walker. Starring Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Tilda Swinton.

Killer on Netflix.