Television Review | The new Netflix series was born when the celebrities stayed in their mansions during the pandemic

Television rating|A group of nobles and servants flee a plague epidemic to a country estate. Giovanni Boccaccio’s The Decameron only borrows its name and initial setting.

Italian by Giovanni Boccaccio (1313–1375) Decamerone is considered the cornerstone of Western short story literature. In the framework narrative of the work consisting of 100 short stories, a group of Florentines flees the plague raging in Europe to the countryside. To pass the time, they start telling each other stories.

Netflix’s new series The Decameron has taken its name and initial setting from Boccaccio, but otherwise presses on in its own way.

A year 1348 In Florence, a group of nobles and servants, invited by the viscount, gather at a country estate for safety from the Black Death. One of those who arrived is Pampinea, blindly betrothed to the viscount (Zosia Mamet), who is feverishly waiting to finally get married. He is followed by the faithful chambermaid Misia (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), whose most important function is mentalizing.

Other arrivals include the pious Neifilen (Lou Gala) and the less pious Panfilo (Karan Gill) married couple, delusional Tindaro (Douggie McMeek too) and his effeminate spirit doctor Dioneo (Amar Chadha-Patel) and selfish Filomena (Jessica Plummer) and the submissive servant Licisca (Tanya Reynolds), whose roles throw somersaults. The manor’s own people are waiting there, most notably the ubiquitous planer Sirisco (Tony Hale).

Tony Hale, known from the Veep series, plays Sirisco, the ubiquitous planer of the country estate.

Douggie McMeek (left) as the delusional Tindaro and Amar Chadha-Patel as the effeminate Dioneo try to answer the comedy part.

Poruka after gathering, a kind of closed island survival battle begins. Each of the characters has a secret that they try to keep hidden from the others, while they themselves hide from the outside world as the wine flows and the buffet tables sag.

Sometimes people in distress appear at the gates of the manor, who are of course driven away. Exceptions do what they do in reality shows too, i.e. soon the group starts messing around.

The Decamerone created by the screenwriter Kathleen Jordan (e.g. I do Bounty Hunters) told The New York Times in an interview that he got the idea for the series in the early days of the corona pandemic. He was irritated by the clamor and sacrifice of public figures isolated in their own mansions in a situation where at the same time millions of people were dying around the world.

Hypocrisy and unreasonableness are the aim of the series, and in those respects it resembles Boccaccio’s work. The nobles portrayed by Jordan are tickled by little things and primarily stare at their own navel. The well-remembered corona pandemic may also come to mind when those isolated in the manor think about the spread of the disease and different ways to combat it.

But since it’s a comedy, expect it to be funny on at least some level. To laugh The Decameron however, it doesn’t work. You can look for the fault in many places. First of all, eight episodes of less than an hour are simply far too much in a series whose “jokiness” numbs already within one episode.

You can’t get deeper into observations from the initial idea. The series hovers between black humor and sex comedy, but doesn’t really enter either area properly.

The actors do not manage to make the story more comical, let alone more interesting, even though they are there In Derry Girls the brilliant Saoirse-Monica Jackson and in Girls names like Zosia Mamet, who once broke through.

Kind of you can look for comedy in contrasts. Stylistically The Decameron intentionally breaks against traditional historical cinema.

So it follows of Bridgerton a trend started by series like

