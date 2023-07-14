Television Review | The new Netflix series takes the Single Life formula and updates it

Female-driven series are now viewed with a magnifying glass, and the recent Isosti elossa series does well under the lens.

in New York Mavis Beaumont, who is building a career as a stylist (Michelle Buteau) is at the same time both a loitering and doting singleton and a productive worker ant. She is also a racialized woman who is not model-sized. Traditional side character material, then.

In 2008, Mavis could very well have been Carrie Bradshaw’s assistant when the iconic New Yorker hired one Single lifein the movie. However, in 2023, Mavis steps into Carrie’s shoes. He is a Netflix comedy series Very much alive (Survival of the Thickest) main character.

Single lifeseries (1998–2004) has been accused, especially afterwards, of being the messenger of a very privileged, very straight, very white and very consumer-oriented culture – which of course it is – but Very much alive is tailored differently.

Update is not just about the appearance of the main character. The gender and sexuality scale of the series also accommodates a spectrum. And even if the clothes are in baskets now, you won’t be looking for them at luxury stores in a bag store.

When Mavis breaks up, she takes her things on the subway to Brooklyn and settles in the corner of a strange room.

Single life have tried re-customization myself. It got a sequel of sorts, an HBO Max series And Just Like That… (2021–).

The New York Times wrote in his assessment of the first season about the attempt to update the series Single life at the time of diversity and called the company painful. Also The Guardian blamed the series from shamefully ticking minority boxes.

Clothes are also in baskets in the Big Alive series.

Although based on the first four episodes And Just Like That’s… the second season improves on the previous one, Very much alive -series, diversity is more natural. It is also related to clothing: Mavis becomes the court stylist of an entire community of drag artists and organizes alternative dances for high school students who do not fit into the norms.

But there are also troubling undertones in the glow of diversity. Mavis likes to dress especially large bodies, and the series repeats to the point of exhaustion how big is beautiful and how one should love one’s own body.

In those moments, you miss Carrie’s laconic words.

The gender and sexuality scale of the Isosti elossa series can accommodate a spectrum. Drag artist Peppermint plays Peppermint, the mistress of a small drag club in the series.

Author and cultural critic Roxane Gay writes about the portrayal of women in television and movies in his essay work Bad Feminist (2014, Finnish The whole Hubara and Anu Partanen 2017). According to him, “we put a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of popular culture”.

For example, he takes another TV series accused of whiteness as one Girls (2012–2017) and wonders if it was perhaps unreasonable to expect it to solve all the problems of representation.

According to Gay, such expectations fall precisely on works that avoid caricatures of femininity.

“As soon as we see a hit product that offers even a tiny sliver of something else—say, a woman who isn’t skinny or doesn’t treat a man as the center of the universe—we cling to it desperately because it’s all we have,” Gay writes.

If historically female figures have been thin, now they are expected to right all wrongs at once. Female-driven hit series are viewed through a magnifying glass.

Very much alive loosely based on the autobiographical book of essays by lead actress Michelle Buteau. Buteau and by Danielle Sanchez-Witzel however, you can recognize from the created series Single life– base.

The main character Mavis sees her friends in full swing in bars and at dinner parties, where they talk about their casual and more permanent partners. Enough sex.

Very much alive owes a lot to the series, which brought new types of female characters to the screen. At the same time, it points to its role model: we will continue here, thank you!

Big Alive, Netflix. And Just Like That…, HBO Max. Girls, HBO Max.