Television Review | The new documentary about the five in the government shows its targets as “superwomen”

The focus of the documentary series, written and directed by Mia Halmee, is always strongly on personal experience, not on why some things were done the way they were.

Documentary series

Five selected, HBO Max 9.6. from and on TV5 on 14.6. from 9 p.m.

“How are you meeting? Where do you meet? When…? How does it work?”

This is what the host of the event at the World Economic Forum, the prime minister, asks somewhat confused From Sanna Marin. The question concerns the government led by women in Finland.

The situation in question can be seen in Marini’s story about the five women in the government Five chosen –in the documentary series.

In recent years, the Finnish government led by women has been surprised in a positive way in the world, and in the name of equality, people have been genuinely proud and happy about it, but a question like the example shows how difficult it is still for some people to approach the matter naturally.

Marin answers the question as it is.

“It works just like in all governments. We have meetings and make decisions. We don’t meet in women’s locker rooms and have locker room discussions.”

Streaming service HBO Max’s first Finnish documentary, three-part Five selected (eng. First five) tells about the stages of Sanna Marin, who was elected as Finland’s youngest prime minister, and the group of female ministers formed around her. Both Marin (sd) and other chairmen and ministers of their parties Maria Ohisalo (green), Lee Andersson (left), Anna-Maja Henriksson (rkp) and Annika Saarikko (center) tell about their experiences in the middle of the crisis years in the documentary.

In some cases, those who have been ministers for a shorter period of time also get to vote Katri Kulmuni (center) and Emma Kari (green).

However, the documentary makers have not been able to go behind the scenes to the hard core, decision-making and cabinet meetings, for example. Apart from a few times, the cameras also don’t film the most private area of ​​their protagonists, i.e. home and family.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin jogs hard in her spare time.

The focus is on the interviews, which open up a view of how the main characters experienced their reign, the crises that shook Finland and also the upheavals in their personal lives. How have they felt, and how have they survived everything?

Events and things are still very fresh in their memory. Often these kinds of documentaries about the recent past of politics are not created until years later, but now it is ready at a time when a new government is just being formed and Marin’s editorial ministry will continue for the time being.

Women’s participation in politics has a long tradition in Finland, but the general experience is that female politicians are evaluated and criticized more and more harshly than their male colleagues. Misogyny is rampant. You only need to read the comment sections of social media to see that.

“What is the intensifying hate speech, the purpose of which is to try to silence women? It’s already causing women to leave politics,” says Emma Kari in the documentary.

According to Ohisalo, criticism is part of the job, but he doesn’t understand it if “we look for faults in a person just because they are a young woman or a city dweller.”

“Unfortunately, it’s not a criticism directed only at politicians, it’s directed at every single woman every single day. In general, it has long been thought that women’s lives, choices and actions are for others to judge,” says Marin.

All the ministers in the documentary talk about how you just have to not care and think about the noises, comments and secondary issues that are going around, and focus on the matter at hand.

“Some armor must be in a person, that this [työ] does not injure permanently. I have seen people it has left a dent in. I don’t want to become like that”, says Saarikko.

Annika Saarikko, the chairman of the center, was in Marini’s government as finance minister. She returned to board responsibility from her maternity leave in the middle of the corona pandemic.

Anyone the five members did not dream of politics or power when they were young. The desire to make an impact on the things they perceive to be important has finally driven them into politics. One central goal has been the desire to secure the lives of children and young people, to guarantee them equal opportunities.

It’s easy to understand when you listen to the stories of the five about their own backgrounds. All of them are united by the fact that none of them grew up in a nuclear family. Most of them are raised by a single parent, and there was not much extra money in childhood.

Anna-Maja Henriksson says that a strong social conscience is constantly firmly present in her politics.

Anna-Maja Henrikson, chairperson of Rkp and Minister of Justice in Marin’s government, is the longest-serving politician of the five.

The first episode of the documentary focuses on the introduction and background of the individuals, the second and third episodes recount the stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian war of aggression and the NATO membership process from the perspective of the five. The focus is still strongly on personal experience, not on why some things were done the way they were.

It will do however, it is clear that navigating from one crisis to another has not been easy. There was no ready-made script for handling a global pandemic, for example. Marin says that she woke up every morning with the thought: “This can’t be true.”

“With the lack of information, we had to try to make as few bad decisions as possible. There were no good alternatives,” he says.

“Policy is usually made for the coming years. Now we thought, what about next week”, Saarikko describes.

Andersson, who served as Minister of Education, describes closing schools as one of the most unpleasant moments in his position.

“We knew what the social consequences would be. Child welfare workers have said that the worst thing was that I became silent. There were no more notifications, there were no children anywhere. The silence was terrible,” says Andersson.

Li Andesson, chairman of the Left Alliance and Minister of Education in Marin’s government, answers people’s questions on his own social media channel.

Mia Halmeen directed by and produced by Fremantle Media, the elegantly executed documentary series highlights the exemplary character of the female five, and also has its greatest merit and value. It shows that it is also possible for women to rise to the top of politics from many different starting points.

The members of the quintet show themselves as straightforward, well-meaning superwomen who do not break even in the face of strong opposition, mistakes or mishaps. The atmosphere is perhaps too lofty in some places.

The documentary also highlights how even ministers in Finland have the opportunity to take family leave and the opportunity to return as a minister afterwards. During the last parliamentary term, both Saarikko, Andersson and Ohisalo had a child.

One strong message of the documentary is that children have the future. The importance of children and young people is emphasized by showing, for example, several clips where schoolchildren get to interview ministers at various events.

Maria Ohisalo is the chairperson of the Green Party and the Minister of the Environment in Marin’s government, who gave birth to a child during her term in office.

We in Finland have had female presidents and female prime ministers in the past, and many political glass ceilings have been broken before them too, but there are still many countries where we are not used to seeing women on the same scale in the hardest core of politics. That’s why international interest is also enough for the documentary, not to mention Sanna Marin’s international appeal alone.

It is important that there are role models for girls also in politics or in positions of power in general. It’s a different matter, then, whether a person has the courage to take that path.

“Power is really fleeting, but that’s why you have to dare to use it when you have it,” summarizes Saarikko.

Five chosen documentary series on HBO Max 9.6. from, in addition to which the episodes are shown on 14.6. starting one at a time on TV5 on Wednesdays at 9 p.m.