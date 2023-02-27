Television Review | The new comedy series is about a world where everyone has a superpower

The superpowers of different people help to dramatize the themes of the Extraordinary series.

Sometimes in the last decade, people started talking about their own superpowers. For example, when someone said that “my superpower is empathy”, it usually meant that I am empathetic and value it as a strength.

The way of speaking may well have inspired a great new British comedy series Extraordinary (2023–). In its world, every adult has some superpower. One is inhumanly strong. The other makes technology obey. The third can change its shape. Some of the powers are comical: The fourth can edit anything into a pdf file.

Main character Jen (Máiréad Tyers) is an exception. He is already 25 years old, and still hasn’t found his own superpower. In the Disney series set in London, Jen tries to raise money for superpower treatments.

People’s superpowers help the series to dramatize various topics. Jen’s roommate and best friend Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) can channel dead people. Through skill, the question of who Carrie herself basically is and what her values ​​are comes up in the third episode.

Another roommate Kash (Bilal Hasna) tries to make himself a superhero capable of heroic deeds. It turns out to be very tricky. Through Kashi’s project, the ideals of masculinity and the difficulty of achieving them are discussed, among other things.

Jen’s searching for one’s own superpower is of course also a metaphor for searching for oneself and getting used to adulthood. Many people in their twenties wonder what I’m really good at, what’s my thing and what separates me from other people. Such questions become interestingly dramatized and poeticized when they concern superpowers.

Although eight-part Extraordinary the basic idea is original, the series also has a lot that is familiar and safe. The same issues that arise when young adults are usually depicted: sibling jealousy, parental expectations, romantic wishes, sexual pleasure, relationship crises, adaptation to adult working life.

Extraordinary in the middle of the first episode, Jen meets a young man who can cause an orgasm with just his touch. The short and wonderful story of their encounter is comical, outrageous, wistful and philosophical at the same time.

Unfortunately, the series usually doesn’t even aim for the same level. Sometimes the humor is pretty much done for sure. Kind-hearted, free-spirited, smooth and funny Extraordinary however it is.

Series the creator is 28 years old Emma Moran, and this is his first TV series. Moran, from Northern Ireland, won a script competition a few years ago Extraordinary with the first version.

Moran told recently, that people keep coming up with new superpowers for the series. They may come in handy, because From Extraordinary it has been decided to make another season.

Extraordinary. Disney+.