Television review The Netflix documentary series on the progress of equality in the United States is emotional and optimistic

Equality has also been fought by some, a recent documentary series reminds us.

Netflixin series of documents The Struggle for Freedom: At the Heart of Americanity reports on the progress of equality in the United States. It focuses specifically on the 14th Amendment to the country’s constitution, which has been used many times to promote equality.

Will Smith the genre of the six-part series, which dates back, is at times quite emotional and dramatic and eagerly underlining. The series tells the story of both the injustices that have taken place in the United States and the march towards a better future. Basically, the vibe is optimistic, we keep moving forward.

The struggle for freedomone purpose of the document (2021) is to make viewers understand ongoing political movements, such as the Black Lives Matter, as part of U.S. history. The fast-paced series is clearly made for young viewers, though the age limit is sixteen due to the shocking footage.

As the series makes clear, equality and many other good things have been promoted in the United States in the courts. The Supreme Court eventually brought gay unions and the right to abortion into the country. The Supreme Court overturned many racist laws and practices. In the United States, constitutional interpretations and political struggles are closely intertwined in a unique way.

The documentary commendably focuses on activists who have advocated for the rights of various groups of people. Equality and rights are nothing in the series that the state kindly donates to its citizens, but something that the state fights for its own group. That, too, is the American perspective.

The Battle for Freedom: At the Heart of Americanity, Netflix. (K16)