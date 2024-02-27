Television Review | The murder series that became super popular in France relies on familiar ingredients, and yet it works

The competent Impossible Case series introduces an eccentric and rebellious detective.

Morgane Alvaro IQ is 160, i.e. reading genius. She is also a single parent of three children who dresses revealingly and takes over space after space. This equation does An impossible case -seeking an exception to the main character of the series.

The police department of the city of Lille has recruited Alvaro (Audrey Fleurot) as a cleaner. When Alvaro drops the investigation papers of the murder team on the floor and while looking through them makes the right conclusions about the case, the department changes his title: Alvaro becomes assistant to the murder team.

The main character fights with detective Adam Karadec (Mehdi Nebbou) as a couple, and the cooperation does not go smoothly. While Karadec follows the rules pedantically, Alvaro confines himself to the evidence and befriends the victim's loved ones.

The cooperation between Alvaro (Audrey Fleurot) and Adam Karadec (Mehdi Nebbou) does not go smoothly. See also Seasonal food | Herring is cheap and delicious when prepared correctly: Here's how to make the perfect butter-fried herring

Police series in order to stand out, you always have to come up with more special settings: the afternoon series Father in Brown a priest solves murders, In Spencer's sisters mother and daughter do the same, and Miss Scarlet and the Duke – series' title character, on the other hand, is a womanizer in Victorian-era London.

In television, exceptionalism is commonplace. An impossible case -the rebelliousness of the main character of the series and the mismatched working couple are actually clichés.

And yet An impossible case works. Instead of cliché, you could talk about classic: Alvaro is the heir of Sherlock Holmes both in his eccentricity and his superior reasoning ability.

In each one in the episode, one murder is solved. They are related to side relationships, custody disputes and family feuds – not so much psychopaths or serial killers. Violence does not get the spotlight in the series, humor and human relationships are emphasized instead. Alvaro argues with his teenage daughter (Cypriane Gardin) with, and you don't even care about your mother (Michele Moretti) be okay.

The series rests on the shoulders of its protagonist, and you can thank the casting for the success of both. The excellent Audrey Fleurot brings a joyful energy to Alvaro, which teeters on the border of chaotic but ultimately always moves the plot forward.

And so does the plot. There are enough twists and turns in the episodic crime stories to give the main character something to chew on.

Impossible case or HPI was a hit already in the first season in 2021: a couple of episodes broke the ten million viewer mark. Stéphane Carrien, by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot and by Nicolas Jean created was the most watched French series of the year.

The series has since been made into two additional seasons, which Yle shows in the afternoons of TV1 right after the first one. The fourth season starts in France at the end of the year. There series is prime time entertainment.

An impossible case rights to the series have attracted worldwide interest. Czech version is already running, and the US version is set to debut on Disney-owned ABC next fall.

An impossible case, Yle Areena and TV1 at 17:07. (K12)