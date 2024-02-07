Television Review | The mother's sudden death pushes the adult sisters too close to each other

In the Maryland mini-series, born from the idea of ​​actress Suranne Jones, the sisterhood of adult women becomes the focal point.

7.2. 19:30

Three-piece miniseries Maryland could be from a Mansaari tourist advertisement – despite the fact that the body of an elderly woman is found on the beach at the very beginning of the first episode. The rugged coastal landscapes, green vegetation, sweet stone houses and the fairies' bridge (over which you should say hello to the fairies if you don't want bad luck for yourself) will arouse an immediate travel fever. It would be wonderful to visit there!

However, the main characters of the series, sisters Becca and Rosaline, do not travel to the island for fun, but because they get a call from the police. The dead woman found on the beach is their mother, who was also supposed to be in Wales with her friend's daughter.

What the hell was he doing on the Isle of Man?

After the death of their mother, the sisters played by Eve Best and Suranne Jones have to face things that were kept in the dark from them. See also Agribusiness entities repudiate Lula's statement that associated the sector with fascism - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

News the mother's death reaches the sisters from different parts of the country: Becca, who stayed in her hometown, lives a hectic family life with her husband and two growing-up daughters, while Rosaline pursues a career in London. When Becca calls, he's in the hospital where he's had a biopsy to rule out cancer.

The siblings are not close, so the sudden death of the mother in a surprising place is difficult for them also from the perspective of the sibling relationship. Views and assumptions about who was what in relation to the mother emerge strongly.

of Maryland the driving force is the magnetic one who plays Becca Suranne Joneswhose idea by Anne-Marie O'Connor the series he wrote began. Jones, who started acting at the age of 16, became famous in the early 2000s soap series from Coronation Street, and in recent years he has been seen e.g Vigilin the series (whose second season is now available to watch at Yle Areena) and as an irresistible powerhouse In Gentleman Jack.

Vigil's review author Leena Virtanen aptly described About Jones being an actor who is as if made for the screen: “– clear, impressive, intense and he has a look that you can't help but stare at.”

Really. When watching Jones, it's also really easy to forget that he's acting, so strongly does he manage to become a character.

in Maryland Jones gets a good match for playing big sister Rosaline From Eve Bestwhose most recent roles include Kate Middleton's maternal Carol's role The Crown in the last season of the series.

Rosaline, played by Eve Best, is the older of the sisters. She has an affair with Jacob, a taxi driver from Mansaari, played by Dean Lennox Kelly.

In terms of tempo the essential part of the peaceful series takes place in the sisters' shared scenes, when they get to know each other through disagreements, momentary truces, good memories, sadness and longing.

The setting, where the mother's double life is revealed to the sister only after her death, is of course nightmarish. There would be a huge number of questions, but there is no longer a mother to ask. Only a sister next to you, who is not only annoying, but also occasionally disagrees with you.

Besides the nightmare in Maryland there is a lot of hurt, sometimes almost too much. How did it happen that Jacob, the taxi driver who gives the sisters a ride, is not only profoundly wise but also handsome Dean Lennox Kelly way? And when the key to mom's house is found under the flower pot, well, you can't help but think Marjatta Kurenniemen Onnelia and Annelia.

Free talented actors Maryland would certainly be a very different, much lighter series. As such, despite its slightly too obvious ingredients, it still manages to evoke thoughts about family relationships.

About how well you can actually know someone – and how the closest can almost accidentally become distant.

Maryland, MTV Katsomo+ and Britbox. (K12)